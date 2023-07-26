PINCKNEYVILLE — One thing has been constant at Least of the Brethren Food Pantry over the years – hungry people can get food. That is still true today even though the pantry’s founder, George Culley, died a little more than a year ago.

His partner in the pantry and wife, Betty Culley, is continuing to fill their mission: ‘Let Jesus’ hands feed hungry people in Southern Illinois.’

“We are still open. I plan on staying open until God calls me home,” Betty Culley said Tuesday morning.

Some supporters of the pantry have told her that rumors are circulating about the pantry closing.

While the rumors are not true, Culley believes they are hurting donations to the pantry. They are getting fewer donations of both food items and money.

“Rumors can cause a lot of problems,” Betty Culley said.

Monday they received donations from two groups. One was from Perry County Market. The other was from First Baptist Church. A lady from the church told Culley she had heard the pantry was closing.

“I want to obey God and keep feeding hungry people,” Betty Culley said.

Betty and George Culley met because they shared a mission to feed hungry people. At the time, Betty Culley lived in Maine. She moved to Pinckneyville to marry George Culley and began working with the food pantry.

“I could never take George’s place, but I can continue his legacy,” Betty Culley said.

Right now, Least of the Brethren Food Pantry needs donations of both food and money. Betty Culley said they could use donations of breakfast cereal, as well as donations of a variety of other foods.

Culley gets food from a St. Louis food pantry. They donate some food to her, and she can buy food items at a reduced cost. Unfortunately, St. Louis is also getting fewer donations.

Along with cuts in donations, the people who come to the pantry are hurting because of the recent reduction in food stamps. Families were received more food stamps during the pandemic. That amount was cut back to normal earlier this year. That has placed a burden on families whose children are off school for the summer.

Culley also tries to supply some meat to people picking up food at Least of the Brethren’s pantry. The meat is kept in freezers at the pantry.

“I’ve got a lot of empty freezers,” Betty Culley said.

She said the decrease in donations is particularly troubling this time of year. In July, the pantry sees its biggest electric bill, usually costing more than $300. Betty Culley has to keep the pantry area cool enough to store food. That is hard when it has been so hot.

Donations can be sent to Least of the Brethren Food Pantry, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville, IL 62274. To donate food items, call Betty Culley at 618-357-6953.