Pinckneyville Mardi Gras is set for this weekend

PINCKNEYVILLE — The 99th annual Pinckneyville Mardi Gras event begins with city-wide trick or treating from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, but members of the event’s planning committee say there are many more things to do.

Betti Mucha, board member at the Pinckneyville Chamber, Tara Conner, vice president, Ashley Bathon, president, and Christian Feltmeyer, executive director, said everything is nearly in place for Mardi Gras 2021.

Grace Pitts of Cobden will preside over the party this year. She was crowned Oct. 17.

“She’ll be in everything Friday on,” Mucha said.

In addition to trick or treating on Thursday, Glo Golf will be at Red Hawk Golf Club at 6:30 p.m.

The event and activities take off on Friday. The food court will be set up by 11 a.m. Friday on Walnut Street. Pinckneyville schools will have a parade of children dressed up for Halloween at 1:30 p.m. down Mulberry Street.

The business trick or treat will begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Mulberry Street, with costumes judged at 6:30 p.m.

“We have more than 20 businesses and they expect 750 children,” Conner said.

Saturday events begin with breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ to help fund a mission trip.

Mucha said the Lion’s Club, which has disbanded, sponsored a breakfast for years. People in town went to the breakfast then to the vendor fair and later the parade. It was a full day. When the club disbanded, there was no one to sponsor a breakfast. Organizers are glad the church decided to take on that event.

Then the vendor fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on South Walnut and Mulberry streets.

Bathon said 215 vendors are signed up for the fair, including vendors from three different states.

“That’s a pretty big deal. It might be a record,” Mucha said.

A car show will be moved to North Walnut Street, by the community center.

“It’s going to include Jeeps this year,” Conner said.

Tickets sales for a 50-50 drawing began in September. Tickets will be sold throughout the weekend until the winner is drawn as the parade ends.

The total was $3,180 as of Oct. 22. Feltmeyer said the total will be more than $4,000 by Saturday evening.

A high school marching band field show will begin at 2 p.m. at Pinckneyville High School football field. Bathon said bands from Missouri will be in the competition, along with Illinois bands.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the highlight of the evening, the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade, will begin. The parade will showcase 85 entries, including 75 units and 10 bands.

“The parade starts with fireworks,” Conner said.

The parade theme is “Party Like it’s 1999,” an honor to the 99th Mardi Gras. Next year will be the 100th Mardi Gras in Pinckneyville.

Mucha said it is a family favorite for many local families. All four organizers call the parade their favorite of the weekend. Many Pinckneyville families don’t see the parade because they are in the parade itself. After having to cancel it last year, everyone is really excited about this year’s parade.

“We’re the oldest running nighttime parade in the state,” Bathon said, adding that some of those families will watch the parade this year instead of walking.

The event is sponsored by the chamber, but the city jumps in to help the weekend of the event.

“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors,” Mucha said.

She added that there is live music at local bars, as well as activities for children Saturday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.