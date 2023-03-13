PINCKNEYVILLE — Last week, Perry County Fair posted on its Facebook page that it would be announcing a new event to be held at the fair in 2023.

On Friday evening, the wait was over. The Perry County Fair announced that it will feature a professional wrestling event for the first time in its 166-year history.

The Perry County Agricultural Society, the parent organization for the fair, and Pro Wrestling Epic will present "Faircade" on Saturday, June 17, on the half-mile track in front of the grandstand. Bell time is 7 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the expo hall on the Perry County Fairgrounds.

"This is truly historic for us," Perry County Fair Public Relations Coordinator Pete Spitler said. "We've had our highly esteemed queen pageants, monster trucks, concerts, comedy shows, ventriloquist acts, ATV and motorcycle races; we've even had ladies' mud wrestling. But for some unknown reason, never professional wrestling until now."

Pro Wrestling Epic (PWE), based in Granite City, is one of the premier independent wrestling organizations in the region.

The company was founded in 2008 by Ryan Parcell and purchased by Lynn Kamadulski, who is the full-time owner, in 2014.

"PWE was very aggressive in earning this contract," Spitler said. "We had three proposals and after our board meeting in February, we selected two finalists. Members of the board conducted a scouting trip on March 4."

A final decision was made during the board's March 6 meeting and the contract for the event was signed on Friday, March 10, at the fairgrounds.

PWE has done other fairs and festivals, including a fundraiser for Granite City Shriners in fall 2022. They have not done anything on the level of the Perry County Fair.

"We are always open to it," Kamadulski said. "(Reoccurring county fairs) was my original idea and dream for the company when I bought it. Something as big as the Perry County Fair is the first time for us."

The "Faircade" name is a nod to the former National Wrestling Alliance/WCW pay-per-view "Starrcade" that was WCW's flagship event from 1991 to 2000.

"Every show, everything is on the line. Every time you walk out of the curtain; every time you stand in front of the people and perform, that's your one chance. You don't know if you'll get another one," Kamadulski said.

Trackside seats for all ages are $15, with $10 general admission grandstand seating. General admission for children 12-and-under is $5, while general admission for kids 2-and-under is free.

Spitler said they will only sell 50 advance trackside tickets, with the rest to be sold the day of the show. He said they do not want to oversell the tickets, in case the weather does not cooperate and the event has to move inside.

The event will include a free meet-and-greet with PWE wrestlers which will take place prior to the show in the expo hall.

"The overall goal with this event is to bring the same kind of big-show atmosphere wrestling fans see on their TV screens once or twice a month, only right here in Perry County," Spitler said.

PWE is also in negotiations to add a special guest to the show. An announcement on who that will be is planned for some time prior to the fair.

"Faircade is the first of what will be several big announcements for the fair," Spitler said.

Established in 1856, the Perry County Fair grew from its humble beginnings as a one-day showcase of farming displays in the upstairs courtroom of the Perry County Courthouse to the week-long tradition at the Perry County Fairgrounds that you see today.

The long-running event, the oldest continuous county fair in Illinois (with a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic), has entertained thousands during its more than 16 decades and five generations of existence.

"It's an honor to be a part of history," Kamadulski said. "PWE is about making history and making moments. We won't let you down."

The 166th annual Perry County Fair is scheduled to run from June 10 through June 17. Look for more announcements regarding this year's fair schedule soon on the Perry-County Fair Facebook page.