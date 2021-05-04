Southern Seven hosts day of remembrance for those lost to COVID-19

ULLIN — Southern Seven Health Department hosted a COVID-19 Day of Remembrance Tuesday afternoon.
For Morrissa Clanahan, it was a day to remember her sister, Ouida Haralambidis, who died Jan. 17. Haralambidis had been retired for several years after owning a popular bar at Horseshoe Lake for 30 years.
“She was big-hearted and everybody loved her,” Clanahan said.
She added that her sister had health conditions that put her at high risk for complications from the virus. They tried to do everything right — they wore masks and stayed home as much as possible. Clanahan herself got COVID-19 in December.
Clanahan and her sister lived together, so the loss has been difficult.
“When she went to the hospital, we couldn’t go be with her,” Clanahan said.
Shawna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and spokeswoman for Southern Seven, opened up the short remembrance service to honor those lost to COVID-19.
Bishop Derek Eurales, of First Opportunity Free Will Baptist Church in Carrier Mills, offered words of encouragement to families and friends who had lost a loved one to the virus.
“We are here to remember those lost to a disease we’ve never seen before and hopefully we will never see again,” Eurales said.
In the seven counties served by Southern Seven, their first COVID-19 fatality came May 4, 2020, in Union County.
“We’re here to remember the lives of 102 men and women who lost their lives to COVID-19. One year ago at 2 p.m., I received a call about the first person lost to COVID-19. That person has a family, had dreams, hopes and things they wanted to do,” Rhonda Andrews-Ray, executive director of Southern Seven Health Department, said.
Before last year, Ray had never heard the phrase “social distance” and had never seen anyone wearing a mask in public.
Now, it is common.
She also praised health workers, especially those in public health, for their dedication.
“They have worked weekends and night without any time off,” she said.
Lauren Kerr, an office assistant with Southern Seven, read the poem “Life Still has Meaning.”
Natalie Sawyer, South Seven Health Education Director and public health officer, read a proclamation marking May 4 COVID-19 Remembrance Day.
The ceremony closed with those attending being asked sign the proclamation and take a blue ribbon to wear in remembrance of victims.
“I have lost a family member and have seen the impact of COVID-19 through my job,” Morgan Frayser, contact tracing manager for South Seven, said.
She added that it is important to remember those lost and to understand and grieve with those who have lost loved ones while continuing the fight the spread of the virus.
“It’s important to get vaccinated if we want to minimize variation of COVID-19,” Frayser said.
Southern Seven Health Department provides services in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
