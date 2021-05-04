Southern Seven hosts day of remembrance for those lost to COVID-19

ULLIN — Southern Seven Health Department hosted a COVID-19 Day of Remembrance Tuesday afternoon.

For Morrissa Clanahan, it was a day to remember her sister, Ouida Haralambidis, who died Jan. 17. Haralambidis had been retired for several years after owning a popular bar at Horseshoe Lake for 30 years.

“She was big-hearted and everybody loved her,” Clanahan said.

She added that her sister had health conditions that put her at high risk for complications from the virus. They tried to do everything right — they wore masks and stayed home as much as possible. Clanahan herself got COVID-19 in December.

Clanahan and her sister lived together, so the loss has been difficult.

“When she went to the hospital, we couldn’t go be with her,” Clanahan said.

Shawna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and spokeswoman for Southern Seven, opened up the short remembrance service to honor those lost to COVID-19.

Bishop Derek Eurales, of First Opportunity Free Will Baptist Church in Carrier Mills, offered words of encouragement to families and friends who had lost a loved one to the virus.