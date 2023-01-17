Ten Years and Counting | Introducing the 2023 Readers' Choice Award program

What are your favorite businesses in the region? The Southern Illinoisan’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards gives local residents the opportunity to recognize – and showcase – the region’s best businesses in more than 100 categories.

“The Readers’ Choice Awards program really is a chance for our readership to let their friends and neighbors know about their favorite stores, service providers and more,” said Southern Illinoisan Editor-in-Chief Jackson Brandhorst. “Readers’ Choice has become one of our most popular efforts.”

Readers will be able to nominate their favorites beginning later this month at www.thesouthern.com. Once all of the nominations have been tallied, three businesses in each category will move on to the “voting stage” where readers can again vote for their favorites – one vote per day, per category. Winners will be recognized online, in a special section of The Southern and with awards which can be displayed in company offices or retail locations.

“One of the great things about Reader’s Choice is that it highlights the best businesses and companies in the area as voted on by their customers,” said Rich Shelton, Advertising Sales Director of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It also introduces them to new customers who may not already be aware of their business. It’s a great way for the public to keep up to speed on everything our community has to offer!”

Nicholas Hill, marketing director and director of operations for Prairie Living at Chautauqua in Carbondale said “It’s a good feeling to know that your community is supportive of what you do and that they believe you are the best.”

Prairie Living won in the Best Retirement Facility category in the most-recent Readers’ Choice Award program.

Mindy Combs of First Southern Bank said her institution has been fortunate to win the banking category for a number of consecutive years.

“We’re very proud that we have been the readers’ choice for eight consecutive years,” she said. “It is something we look forward to every year and it is great recognition in our area.”

Brandhorst agreed.

“It is such an achievement to be recognized in the Readers’ Choice Awards,” he said. “So many local businesses and professionals work every day to deliver the best in products and services. They deserve recognition and it is only fitting that our readers – their customers – tell us who the very best are.”

Hill said Prairie Living of Chautauqua was proud of its designation as the Readers’ Choice and used the honor in advertising and promotional materials.

Nominations for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards begin Jan. 31.