Two injured in motorcycle crash Saturday in Zeigler

ZEIGLER — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, approximately one mile north of the Williamson County line at Illinois 148 and Prairie Creek Lane, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

An investigation revealed that driver Michael E. Stone, 48, of Marion was traveling southbound on his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and went off the roadway. Stone and his passenger, Sage N. Thompson, 30, of Johnston City, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Stone and Thompson were airlifted from the scene and transported to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

Stone was cited for violation of classification-motorcycle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

