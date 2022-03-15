Vienna offers up to $10,000 to those who build homes on blighted land

VIENNA — The city has a new Home Development Program that is offering up to $10,000 to anyone building a new home on certain properties in the city.

Mayor Steve Penrod has been mayor of Vienna less than a year. One of the things he wanted to do as mayor is improve the city.

He explained that Vienna has distressed property within its boundaries, basically places where houses need torn down.

“They just sit there. It’s not fair to the people with nice houses,” he said.

To encourage people to build new homes in Vienna, the city passed the Home Development Program in January.

Penrod said the money, from the city’s TIF funds, is a reimbursement for certain development costs. It includes, but is not limited to: property acquisition; site preparation such as clearing old buildings, surveying or earthwork; and utility line installation and connections, such as water, sewer, gas and electric.

“The city council put aside $50,000 as a pilot program this year,” Penrod said.

To be eligible for the program, projects must be for a new, single-family dwelling. Modular and mobile homes are not eligible. The home does not have to be occupied the owner.

Projects must be started within 60 days and must be complete in 270 days.

Funds will be distributed after the home is completed and an occupancy permit is issued by the city.

If this year’s pilot program does well, Penrod expects the city council to expand the program.

He said the program will also extend the city’s tax base which is important at a time of rising costs. The new houses will have a greater value than derelict properties, which will increase the amount the city gets in property taxes.

He said the city has approved one application. Others have shown interest in the program.

Penrod said he has gotten questions from other cities. They have called and want to do something similar. He has even taken some calls from the Chicago area.

“I hope it catches on and we generate something across the whole Southern Illinois region. That would be wonderful,” Penrod said.

"I am impressed by the leadership of the city with this new program. The intent of TIF is to spur economic growth and when new homes can be built in our community it is a win for everyone,” Joshua W. Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School and a local resident, said.

New construction grows the tax base and by doing so will lower the overall property tax rate for all taxpayers.

Stafford added that Vienna has great schools, great churches, a world-class bike trail and is located in the heart of the Shawnee National Forest. The city is surrounded by endless recreational opportunities, is geologically friendly with access to two major interstates within minutes, and has benefits too numerous to list.

Carbondale also offers assistance to home buyers through two programs: the Down Payment Assistance Program and Single Family Housing Conversion Program.

The Down Payment Assistance Program offers up to $3,000 towards a down payment to prospective homebuyers who are purchasing their first home within the city limits.

The Single-Family Housing Conversion Program offers a $5,000 grant to approved buyers of single-family houses that have been registered rentals to owner-occupied homes. The home must be have registered in the City of Carbondale’s Mandatory Rental Housing Inspection Program in excess of two years at the time of purchase.

For more information on Vienna’s program, call City Hall at 618-658-5161.

