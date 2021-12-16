2021 Candy Cane Lane is a tribute to Tim Murphy

WEST FRANKFORT — Traveling through Candy Cane Lane this year is a little different. The displays created by the late Tim Murphy and his art students at Frankfort High School are at the city park this year.

Last year, Murphy struggled to get everything set up just right on Candy Cane Lane, as he had done for years, according to Bobby Kohzadi of West Frankfort.

“We knew he was sick and possibly had COVID, but he wouldn’t leave and go to the hospital until Candy Cane Lane was done,” Kohzadi said.

Kohzadi was a neighbor of Murphy’s. He grew up on Candy Cane Lane, and he and his wife bought that house after they were married. Kohzadi said Murphy was a friend, teacher and like family to them.

Before he died on Dec. 23, 2020, Murphy made Kohzadi agree to keep Candy Cane Lane going.

“One thing was natural to us – to promise to help keep Candy Cane Lane going,” Kohzadi said.

With only a few days between Murphy’s funeral and the end of the holiday season, Kohzadi was able to secure parts of three buildings to store the characters and supplies.

A charity and a small board of directors was created to manage the display characters and raise funds to keep Candy Cane Lane going in honor of Tim Murphy. Board members include Iris and Bobby Kohzadi, Sage Grant, Justin Eberhart and Shannon and Nick Steinberger.

When Murphy’s house sold, Kohzadi said they needed another place to put his displays. With help from the city of West Frankfort and West Frankfort Park District, the park’s front loop was chosen as the new site for the display.

He said one of the big problems at the park was electricity. They needed electricity to light the displays.

Ameren installed power and a volunteer who worked at Ameren did most of the wiring. The city agreed to pay for electricity and supplies at a local lumber yard.

Before time to set everything up, Kohzadi and other volunteers came up with a plan. They also painted 20 to 25 percent of the displays. He said people donated paint, brushes and sand paper.

Kohzadi and other volunteers have painted each year, but under Murphy’s watchful guidance. It was harder without their mentor.

As displays went up, Kohzadi said they asked individuals, the school district, organizations and businesses to sponsor scenes. Visitors will see sponsor names on small white signs near the displays. Kohzadi said some of the sponsors even added other elements to their displays.

“It was a huge benefit to us. Iris and Shannon coordinated it,” Kohzadi said.

He added that taking the display from the Murphy home to the park and tripling the size has been very costly. When Kohzadi reached out for help, he received many sponsors and lots of volunteer help with the display.

Sponsors include Moreland-Bishhop McDonald’s, Sam C. Mitchell, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and RVs, Simple Solutions, Mason Electric, Broy Construction, Bayberry Consteruction, Wallace Electrical Systems, Bowers Construction, Power Wash Plus and Bill Glodich Honda.

He said one of the big donations was a building from the Moreland family, who owns McDonald’s restaurants. They will have one place to store equipment and supplies, do maintenance on existing displays and hopefully new displays. Mason Electric did work on the building for free.

While most of the displays will be familiar to people returning this year, there is one new item. A large wooden cross with lights was built to remember and honor Tim Murphy. It is at the center of the display.

“Certainly Candy Cane Lane for this year and for years to come will be a tribute to Tim Murphy,” Iris Kohzadi said.

The group is taking donations to help with costs for next year. The board would like to raise enough to give a scholarship in Murphy’s name to a high school senior who will study art or is a volleyball player. Donations are collected each night at Candy Cane Lane.

Candy Cane Lane is open through Dec. 31.

