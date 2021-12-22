'Black Christmas': Orient No. 2 Mine explosion devastated Franklin County in 1951

On Friday, Dec. 21, 1951, 257 miners showed up at Orient No. 2 Mine to work their last shift before Christmas.

For 119 miners, it was the last shift of their lives.

The miners went underground at around 6:45 p.m. They had worked less than an hour when a large collection of methane gas exploded at 7:35 p.m.

Dr. Allan Patton told those gathered at a memorial service on the 70th anniversary of the disaster about the men who worked at the mine and what happened the day of the explosion.

The miners were men, mostly from Franklin and Williamson counties. About 80% of them fought in World War II, which ended just five years earlier. They came home, married and had begun having children.

“The coal was used for warmth and in the steel industry to develop much that was needed by the U.S. in the Korean War,” Patton said.

He imagined those men telling their children they would come home in the morning and do the fun things of Christmas – baking cookies, decorating the tree, opening presents.

Of the 247 men, 218 went below ground, with 29 on the surface. They took the cage to the bottom of the mine, then boarded mantrips to their work areas.

Immediately after the explosion, Patton said there was chaos. Men who were not near the disaster were told to come to the surface. Medical staff were called to the mine, as were responders from other mines.

Within 30 minutes, those at the mine knew they did not need first aid. Instead, they needed to bring bodies to the surface.

Jack McReynolds, 16 on the the night of the explosion, was at the high school basketball game against Marion.

“They stopped the game and announced for all medical personnel to report to the mine shaft,” McReynolds recalled.

McReynolds and a couple of his buddies went to the mine. He remembers seeing pigeons roosting on the temple fall off, dead from the gas coming out of the shaft.

Zina Reach Nolen was 8 years old on Dec. 21, 1951.

“I have a lot of memories about that,” Nolen said. “My mom had a new baby. Dad brought her home from the hospital, and her mother begged him not to go to work.”

Her dad, Ellis Reach Jr., went to work anyway.

Later that evening, her dad’s cousin came to the house and gave the women the news. Both her father and grandfather, Ellis Reach Sr., were killed in the explosion.

“I guess that’s my most vivid memory,” she said.

Nolan’s sister was 4, her brother 2, and the new baby sister was three days old.

As the bodies of miners were brought to the surface, many family members gathered at the mine. Patton said this created a problem. They needed a place to put the bodies.

He said the West Frankfort’s four or five funeral homes and Benton’s four funeral homes were small and could only hold a few bodies. Union Hospital also was too small to be of much assistance.

Gobal Patton, superintendent of schools, received a phone call for help. After speaking to board members, they offered the gymnasium at Central Junior High to act as a temporary morgue.

Rescuers worked for three days bringing bodies to the surface one at a time. They were loaded into ambulances for the drive to the junior high.

The next step was identifying the bodies. A family member or members of a couple families were allowed into the gym at a time to identify their loved ones. Patton said sometimes children were sent so their mothers could stay home.

Jerry Harkins, a West Frankfort council member and this year’s Old King Coal, was 12 years old at the time of the blast. He remembers standing outside Central Junior High while his dad was inside helping to identify those who were killed.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” he said.

The 119 miners came from nine cities in Franklin County, five cities in Williamson County and one from Jackson County, an Elkville resident. That included 49 men from West Frankfort and 38 from Benton.

The deceased miners left 109 widows and 179 children without fathers.

McReynolds remembered going to the junior high gym and seeing the bodies.

“I was in (the Korean) war and didn’t see anything that bad,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds added that the mine’s 50-ton machinery was blown into pieces and the steel railroad track was rolled up like a carpet.

He also explained that when methane gas is used commercially, a smell is put into the gas. When it was used in manufacturing, the smell is not added. The miners did not know the gas was collecting.

McReynolds said Christmas 1951 became known as Black Christmas.

“There was no happiness, no presents. Everybody was in mourning,” he said.

Funerals went on for days. Patton said funerals began Saturday, and the last funeral was Wednesday, the day after Christmas. Funerals even went on Christmas Day.

A hearse would arrive at the cemetery as one was leaving in cemeteries in West Frankfort and Benton.

“Open graves were everywhere. Forty caskets were stacked in the parking lot at Union Funeral Home. They had 40 miners to go inside them,” McReynolds said.

During the memorial service, State Rep. Dave Severin said he used to read a book about the disaster in the library in Benton. Severin presented Steve Sawalich, chairman of the memorial committee, a commendation from the Illinois General Assembly.

State Sen. Dale Fowler caught a glimpse of his Christmas tree before leaving home to attend the memorial service. He said it made him start thinking about the families who lost loved ones in the mine explosion. This caused him to leave his prepared remarks in his pocket and speak from his heart.

“A catastrophe four days before Christmas devastated these families. How fortunate we are to care about each other and love each other. When the chips are down, we step up,” Fowler said.

He, as did all the speakers, promised family members they would also remember the disaster and their loved ones who died.

“This day will always be remembered,” Fowler said.

