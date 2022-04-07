Denzile Stubblefield will serve as 2022 Old King Coal

WEST FRANKFORT — Old King Cole was honored in a nursery rhyme, but coal is king as West Frankfort prepares for the 2022 Old King Coal Festival.

Old King Coal Festival royalty will be crowned during the Princess Flame Scholarship Pageant at 3 p.m. Saturday in Benton Civic Center, 414 W. Hudelson St. in Benton.

Denzile Stubblefield will be crowned 2022 Old King Coal. This year’s Princess Flame, Teen Princess Flame and Pre-Teen Princess Flame also will be crowned at the event.

All will reign over the Old King Coal Festival, scheduled May 12 through 15 in downtown West Frankfort.

Stubblefield, 80, began his 27-year coal mining career at Freeman Mine 5. He later worked at Freeman Mine 6 and Old Ben Mine 25.

Stubblefield said he was fortunate to have a good job that would support his family. He also met a lot of good people during those years. He added that he worked at three UMWA mines. The union not only guaranteed better wages, but it made the mines safer.

He held many positions during his career, such as roof bolter, continuous mine operator and repairman. He attended Freeman Repair School and learned hydraulics, electrical repair, cutting and welding to become a repairman. He also worked as a mobile equipment surface operator at Old Ben Zeigler Mine 25. He retired in 1994.

“When I was nine years old, my dad was killed in the Orient Mine explosion,” Stubblefield said. “I talked to him right before he went to work.”

That event on Dec. 21 1951, turned his world upside down. He said a lot of families in town suffered through the disaster.

“It was a pretty big trauma,” Stubblefield said.

He quit school after eighth grade to go to work and help his family. He worked with his uncle at Yadro Auto Parts. He made 65 cents an hour.

“I thought I was rich,” he said.

He joined the Navy and served four years before returning to West Frankfort and going to work at Freeman 5. He said his father’s death in a coal mine never worried him.

He was shocked to be named Old King Coal. He did not know he was nominated by his daughter, Tracey Stubblefield.

“I want to tell you about my dad, Denzile. We were blessed to have loving, caring parents. My dad is a good man. He’s honest, caring and he’s always been like that,” Tracey Stubblefield wrote in her nomination.

His wife, Gloria Downs Stubblefield, died Oct. 14, 2010. They have a son, Ricky, and two daughters, Tracey and Amy. Amy Stubblefield died Nov. 22, 2009. Stubblefield also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tickets for the Princess Flame Scholarship pageant are available on the Benton Civic Center website and at the door.

