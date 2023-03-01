The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Mr. Christopher Jay Hagler, age 41, Male, 5'11", 190, short brown hair (balding), hazel eyes.

Mr. Hagler was last seen at his home in rural Franklin County east of West Frankfort around 5:45 a.m. this morning. It is unknown what Mr. Hagler is wearing at this time. Mr. Hagler is considered to be missing endangered.