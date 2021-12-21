 Skip to main content
Miners lost Dec. 21, 1951, in the Orient No. 2 Mine Explosion

During the Orient Mine explosion, these 119 men died:

Arthur Adams

Bill Akins

Rivers Ashmore

Fay Austin

Oscar Bartley

Charles Bartoni

Roy B. Beaty

Lawrence Bell

Wilburn Bell

William W. Bell

John Bennett

James Black

Charles Boyd

Estel James Bradley

Rev. Oral Bradley

Carroll Bridges

Charles Boyd

Aston Lee Bufford

Lonnie Jackson Cairel

James O Cantrell

Thomas Clark

Paul Coats

Jesse Connor

Andrew Cunningham

John Dobruff

Paul Virgil Dollins

George Dunlap

Clyde Dupree

Clarence Eubanks

Frank Evrard

James W. Fairbanks

John Farkas

Archie Ferbus

John Leroy Fitzpatrick

James Fowler

Harry Gunter

Henry Otis Harper

Herschel Clarence Harris

John Everett Haynes

Robert Hines

Audrey Huffstutler

Roy Hutchins

Guy Johnson

Rolla Jones

Roscoe Karnes

Ralph Kent

John Kucewesky

Otis Lewis

Lafet Lipsey

Mynett Lockhart

John Matelic

Bill McDaniel

Wallace Miller

Claude Milligan

Warren Mitchell

Sam Montgomery

Harry Morthland

Clyde Moses

Edward Mundy

Roy L. Neibel

Roy L. Newell

Max P. Nolen

George Novak

Marion Odle

Earl Overturf

Shelby Pasley

Earl Payne

Andy Peska

Pete Petroff

Thomas Pierson

John Polic

George Pollock

Vallie Pritchett

John Quayle

Joseph Quayle

Alexander Ramsey

Ellis Reach Jr.

Ellis Reach Sr.

Earl R. Rees

Joe Revak

Guy Rice

Robert Rice

Tom Roberts

Claude Roland

Charles Rose

Thomas Runnels

John Sadoski Jr.

William Sanders

Stanley Sandusky

Mike Senkus

Chalon Howard Smith

Charles R. Smith

Earl H. Smith

George R. Smith

William R. Smith

Charles Southern

Burton Spencer

Wayne Spencer

Silas Stewart

Carrol Stubblefield

Hearstel Summers

Leon Summers

Ted Tapley

Paul Taylor

John Thomas

Louis Albert Trapper

Alberic Vancauwelaert

Howard Wall

Max Wawrzyniak

Roy Westray

Charles Harvey Whitlow

B.R. Williams

Carl Williams

James H. Williams

W.E. Wilson

Walter Woodward

William Zell Yates

Victor Younkin

Louis Zanzuchi

Joe Zeboski

