Miners lost Dec. 21, 1951, in the Orient No. 2 Mine Explosion

During the Orient Mine explosion, these 119 men died:
Arthur Adams
Bill Akins
Rivers Ashmore
Fay Austin
Oscar Bartley
Charles Bartoni
Roy B. Beaty
Lawrence Bell
Wilburn Bell
William W. Bell
John Bennett
James Black
Charles Boyd
Estel James Bradley
Rev. Oral Bradley
Carroll Bridges
Charles Boyd
Aston Lee Bufford
Lonnie Jackson Cairel
People are also reading…
James O Cantrell
Thomas Clark
Paul Coats
Jesse Connor
Andrew Cunningham
John Dobruff
Paul Virgil Dollins
George Dunlap
Clyde Dupree
Clarence Eubanks
Frank Evrard
James W. Fairbanks
John Farkas
Archie Ferbus
John Leroy Fitzpatrick
James Fowler
Harry Gunter
Henry Otis Harper
Herschel Clarence Harris
John Everett Haynes
Robert Hines
Audrey Huffstutler
Roy Hutchins
Guy Johnson
Rolla Jones
Roscoe Karnes
Ralph Kent
John Kucewesky
Otis Lewis
Lafet Lipsey
Mynett Lockhart
John Matelic
Bill McDaniel
Wallace Miller
Claude Milligan
Warren Mitchell
Sam Montgomery
Harry Morthland
Clyde Moses
Edward Mundy
Roy L. Neibel
Roy L. Newell
Max P. Nolen
George Novak
Marion Odle
Earl Overturf
Shelby Pasley
Earl Payne
Andy Peska
Pete Petroff
Thomas Pierson
John Polic
George Pollock
Vallie Pritchett
John Quayle
Joseph Quayle
Alexander Ramsey
Ellis Reach Jr.
Ellis Reach Sr.
Earl R. Rees
Joe Revak
Guy Rice
Robert Rice
Tom Roberts
Claude Roland
Charles Rose
Thomas Runnels
John Sadoski Jr.
William Sanders
Stanley Sandusky
Mike Senkus
Chalon Howard Smith
Charles R. Smith
Earl H. Smith
George R. Smith
William R. Smith
Charles Southern
Burton Spencer
Wayne Spencer
Silas Stewart
Carrol Stubblefield
Hearstel Summers
Leon Summers
Ted Tapley
Paul Taylor
John Thomas
Louis Albert Trapper
Alberic Vancauwelaert
Howard Wall
Max Wawrzyniak
Roy Westray
Charles Harvey Whitlow
B.R. Williams
Carl Williams
James H. Williams
W.E. Wilson
Walter Woodward
William Zell Yates
Victor Younkin
Louis Zanzuchi
Joe Zeboski