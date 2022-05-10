Old King Coal Festival kicks off Thursday in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — The 2022 Old King Coal Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and runs through Sunday in downtown West Frankfort.

The festival starts with family night on the Midway at 5 p.m. Thursday. All rides take one ticket Thursday night.

Entertainment for Thursday evening will feature The Hollerboys at 7 p.m. on the Old King Coal Festival stage.

The Hollerboys won the 2018 “Modern Country Group of the Year” at the Josie Music Awards which is the largest independent music awards. They have just been nominated for three 2022 Josie Music Awards, Southern Rock/Country Rock Group of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Outlaw Country Single of the Year at this year’s JMS Awards to be held in October at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other entertainment will include Hoot N Holler Band from 6:30 to 8:30 Friday, followed by Jonathan Len at 9 p.m.; The Brat Pack from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Terry Lee Ridley and the Million Dollar Band at 9 p.m. All concerts are free.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Highlights of the event include the Coal Miners Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coal Miners Memorial Park.

The Old King Coal Grand Parade begins at I p.m. Saturday, just east of Illinois 37 on Main street and will end at St. John’s Catholic Church, in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Spectators are urged to bring a lawn chair for the Coal Miners Memorial Service, parade and all main stage events.

Reigning over the festival will be Old King Coal Denzile Stubblefield of West Frankfort, a 27-year coal miner, and Princess Flame Yolina Lindquist of Metropolis. They will be joined by nTeen Princess Flame Avery Brook Osman of Anna and Pre-Teen Princess Flame McKenna Rae Johnson of Marion.

The Old King Coal Festival officially ends at 5 p.m. Sunday.

For a complete Old King Coal Festival schedule go to www.oldkingcoalfestival.org or visit the festival Facebook.

