Southern Illinois McDonald's owners win prestigious Ronald Award

Southern Illinois McDonald’s Operators John and Mary Moreland received the prestigious Ronald Award during a recent McDonald’s gathering in Las Vegas.

The Ronald Award recognized the top 1% of McDonald’s owner-operators nationwide who have made exceptional contributions to McDonald’s, their local communities, and their guests. This honor is especially impressive, as the couple is one of only a handful of operators to receive the award twice.

The Moreland's have been a part of the McDonald’s community for more than 56 years. John Moreland is an Air Force veteran who served from 1963-1967. While in the Air Force in Austin, Tex., he worked his first shift under the Golden Arches in 1966 at one of just two McDonald’s locations in Texas at the time.

After finishing his degree and career in the service, John Moreland took steps to continue to grow with McDonald’s. The couple moved to Wisconsin where he worked for an operator with 21 locations. He became director of marketing for that organization.

In 1980, the Moreland's had the opportunity to become franchisee owners and John Moreland became an official McDonald’s owner-operator. They chose Southern Illinois for the location of their first restaurant, opening it in West Frankfort.

Mary Moreland gained her approval as an official McDonald’s owner-operator in 1995.

Mary Moreland has been a community activist for years, including serving on the West Frankfort school board for 20 years and coaching golf for 21 years. She was inducted into the Frankfort Community High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. She also served as a trustee on the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation board.

The couple won their first Ronald Award in 1981. They have also won the McDonald’s Golden Arch Award, the Operations Award and People Awards. They were corporate honorees for the 2018 HerrinFesta Italiana.

John and Mary Moreland have two children, Stephanie Bishop and Michael Moreland. After exploring their own paths through college and careers, both children returned to the family business and completed the rigorous Next Generation program for children of current owner-operators.

Stephanie Bishop’s husband, Shane, is also an official McDonald’s owner-operator.

Together, the family runs 21 McDonald’s restaurants across Southern Illinois. Each restaurant in the organization hosts fundraisers for local schools and is active in their communities.