WEST FRANKFORT — Festival organizers have announced the name of the 2023 Old King Coal. Steve Sawalich, long time Old King Coal Festival president and former coal miner, will reign over this year’s festival as 2023 Old King Coal. The festival will be May 11 through 14 in downtown West Frankfort.

Sawalich will be officially crowned on April 15 at the Princess Flame Scholarship Pageant in the Benton Civic Center.

For Sawalich, serving as Old King is an honor because he knows the men he has followed in the position. He said it was a full circle moment.

Sawalich wanted tobe a coal miner, worked in the mines for 10 years, served as president of the Old King Coal Festival for 21 years and has now been named Old King Coal.

“It’s a very heartfelt reward. This is the icing on the cake,” Sawalich said.

His nomination letter, submitted by his family, said mining has been a way of life for the Sawalich family dating back to 1905 when the family came to the U.S. from Germany. That heritage went from grandfathers and uncles to Sawalich’s father, Mike, who worked in mine sales, then on to Sawalich.

Sawlich knew he wanted to be a coal miner. He went to the Old Ben mine office every day trying to get a job interview. He knew George Hopkins, who worked for the company, and finally mentioned his desire to go to work to Hopkins. He got an interview the next day. At the interview, he was asked to start at the mine that evening.

Sawalich started at Old Ben 21 as a belt shoveler. He worked his way through the ranks as a shuttle car operator, roof bolter, electrician and face boss until the mine shut down.

Not wanting to leave the area after the mine closed, he went into the hearing aid business until his retirement in 2022.

Sawalich had a passion for the coal industry that did not stop with his job as a miner. When the West Frankfort Chamber of Commerce decided to no longer sponsor the Old King Coal Festival in 2001, Sawalich and a small committee of volunteers decided to revive the festival. They brought the festival back in 2003 after a year of planning.

Sawalich also has a long tenure of service to the community in addition to serving as president of the Old King Coal Festival. He has participated in the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade and helped start the Care Association, which developed Strand Park in downtown West Frankfort.

His devotion and support helped Sharon Ossig create a Coal Miners Memorial the Park in downtown West Frankfort to honor all coal miners. The memorial was a dream of fellow festival member, Richard Voorhess, who died before the memorial was created.

On Dec. 21, 2006, Sawalich started the Orient 2 Memorial service. The service is held every five years to remember the 119 miners who lost their lives in the explosion at the mine on Dec. 21, 1951. His effort to never forget the sacrifice of the Orient 2 miners, came to fruition in 2020. A granite monument honoring the 119 miners was dedicated on July 4, 2020 at Coal Miner’s Memorial Park.

Sawalich has received several awards for his work in West Frankfort. He was named the Daily American’s West Frankfort Citizen of the year in 2003 and West Frankfort Business of the Year in 2011. In 2015, Sawalich was named to the “Walk of Honor” in downtown West Frankfort.

Being named Old King Coal was a surprise for Sawalich. He said there is nothing more to accomplish.