The Orient Mine explosion led the way for new safety legislation

Eric Wiegand, a historian, has a collection of memorabilia about the Orient No. 2 Mine explosion. He said the disaster led to legislation that was life-saving for years to come.

Orient Mine No. 2 was designed and built from the ground up to be the most productive mine, according to Wiegand. They mined a record amount of coal in 1927 — 50,124 tons in one day.

In December 1951, both the state and federal legislators were kicking around laws to make mines safer, but they really got no action.

Then, the Orient No. 2 mine exploded.

A 1999 documentary by the History Channel on the mine explosion described the mine afterwards: “What they found was a scene of destruction almost bypassing their imagination.”

That destruction also put some legislators to work. The U.S. Senate met Jan. 22, 1952, and began discussing safety legislation, which passed both houses.

On that day, the Congressional Record of the Senate recorded Oscar Chapman, Secretary of the Interior, saying, “… I assure you that the Department of the Interior will do its utmost to ward against more West Frankfort tragedies in the operation of the nation’s coal mines.”

President Harry S. Truman signed the Federal Coal Mine Safety Act of 1952 on July 16, 1952.

“This measure is a significant step in the direction of preventing the appalling toll of death and injury to miners in underground mines. These totally unnecessary and preventable accidents result in grief-stricken families as well as a shocking loss and waste of skilled manpower,” Truman said.

The act took federal mine safety regulations from being suggestions to being enforceable law. It gave the federal government the right to inspect mines and make sure the regulations were being followed, according to the American Presidency Project at UC Santa Barbara.

In Illinois, the state passed the Illinois Mining Act of 1953, mandating better ventilation in underground mines and better testing for methane, which investigators said was the cause of the blast in the Orient Mine.

Jack McReynolds, president of local 2430, District 12, of the United Mine Workers of America, said newer legislation built on those laws. Even some of the small things they did resulted because of this disaster.

Reynolds, as a miner, wore a brass plate on his belt that had his name and Social Security number.

