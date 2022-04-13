West Frankfort cleans up by adding a code enforcement officer

WEST FRANKFORT — Old cars, abandoned homes and trash are eyesores in any town. Eyesores do not draw new residents or business to a city.

Mayor Tom Jordan said the West Frankfort board has made a commitment to clean up the town and remove the old cars and trash and tear down abandoned homes.

Part of that commitment was hiring Thad Snell in code enforcement at the end of August 2021. Snell was a former animal control officer.

“Thad was a dog catcher. He has a lot of ability to deal with people,” Jordan said.

“Enforcing the codes is trying to move the town forward, increasing the standard of living in West Frankfort,” Snell said.

After Snell was hired, his first duty was to observe effective code enforcement.

“The first thing I did was I went to Marion to see how they run things,” Snell said, adding that they are doing a good job cleaning up the city.

One of the things he brought back to West Frankfort was the computer program they use in Marion. It will give prompts for a code officer to reconnect with a property owner to see if they have made changes required by the city’s code.

Snell said getting started was a little rough. The city had no code enforcement, so people were not used to having the rules enforced. He said things are moving forward a little quicker.

Jordan explained that to really enforce codes, you have to be ready to go to court when people do not comply. The city has also hired Attorney Courtney Cox to take those cases to court.

“Tickets are being prosecuted and adjudicated,” Jordan said.

Jordan said they tear down about 30 homes a year and have hauled off a ton of old cars.

“In a lot of empty houses, people squat there,” Jordan said, adding that causes problems.

Jordan understands the situation. Often elderly parents pass away and their children do not live in the area. The houses “get away” from them, he said. Sometimes they are glad to have the city take the property and clean it up.

Jordan and Snell meet every day to stay in touch. “I stand behind him,” Jordan said.

“I enjoy it. It’s a nice change of pace. Our board has been so supportive,” Snell said.

“We’re making a pretty good effort of it, and I’m proud of it,” Jordan said.

