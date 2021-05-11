West Frankfort to celebrate Old King Coal this week

He was in seventh or eighth grade when the Orient 2 exploded in 1951. His father was fire chief at the time and helped identify the victims. Harkins could see then through the glass in the gym door.

“I won’t ever forget that,” he said.

Harkins also serves on West Frankfort City Council as fire and police commissioner.

Harkins calls the festival first class with nice rides and lots of fun.

“I like what it (the festival) stands for. I’m a coal miner and it’s good for the town,” he said.

He was surprised to be chosen as this year’s Old King Coal.

“I’m blessed to be picked to be Old King Coal. I knew some of the guys picked before me, and I’m in a good group,” Harkins said.

Mohr, 18, is a senior at Herrin High School where she is a high honors student, member of National Honor Society and Herrin Hospital Auxiliary. The daughter of Lori Mohr and John Mohr, she plans to study nursing at SIUC and wants to become certified in nurse midwifery.