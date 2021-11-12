Wisper Internet launching new tower in Jackson County

As part of the ongoing crusade to provide high-speed internet to rural communities, Wisper Internet is launching a new wireless broadband tower in Jackson County.

It will serve more than 3,000 households in Makanda with Tarana technology, according to a news release from the company.

Wisper is one of the first companies nationwide to use the new cutting-edge Tarana technology, offering up to 400 megabytes-per-second packages with greater line-of-site wireless penetration, the company said.

The expansion of these towers is part of Wisper’s pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities across six states as part of the Connect America Fund, which includes more than $1.4 million focused on broadband in Jackson County.

"At Wisper we feel internet service is vital to every home just like water, electricity and other utilities,” Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke said. “Unlike water and power, residents have a choice which company they trust to provide their internet service. This expansion highlights Wisper's ongoing commitment to improve the lives of residents in rural areas and small towns across the Midwest."

Wisper has partnered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their Lifeline Program, as well as the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program (EBB).

The Lifeline program offers discounted service for low-income households. If a family believes they are eligible for the Lifeline Program, they can apply by visiting www.lifelinesupport.org.

The EBB Program offers households affected by the pandemic monthly service discounts up to $50, as well as credit for the purchase of eligible devices. To apply for the benefit, visit getemergencybroadband.org. If a household is approved, please contact Wisper and provide your EBB approval letter.

Wisper Internet operates on fixed wireless technology. To connect people via fixed wireless, Wisper mounts a transmitter onto an elevated structure, like a water tower or grain elevator.

Tarana was created while trying to solve the issues associated with America’s fixed wireless system. While searching for a way to bring modern speed requirements to remote areas without going over budgets, the team at Tarana developed the Gigabit 1 system.

