Community colleges see enrollment gains statewide

Community colleges in Illinois – including several in the region – are reporting an increase in enrollment as more students return to classrooms.

Statewide, more than 233,800 students are attending community colleges, a modest 1.5% increase over last fall and the first uptick in student headcounts over several years. In Southern Illinois, three of the four community colleges show enrollment increases as well.

John A. Logan College enrollment is up 10.8% over fall 2021, to 3,272 students. Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College are both up just over 11% to 1,174 and 1,379 students respectively. Even though the number of students attending Rend Lake College dropped 10.3% to 1,796 students, the college reports an increase in credit hours of 2.32%, indicating a smaller number of students are enrolled in more classes.

"It's good to see students returning to the fold after these last few challenging years," said Terry Wilkerson, Rend Lake College president and president of the Illinois Community College Council of Presidents. "Community colleges, particularly, are key to our state's continued improvement. There is work to be done, jobs to be filled, and progress to be made. Our institutions are built for the task."

Across the state, the Illinois Community College Board system reported fall-to-fall enrollment increased by 1.5%, with gains reported by 28 colleges.

"The growth in enrollment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of community college faculty, staff and leadership. Thanks to their ability to be nimble and adjust to changing circumstances, community colleges are emerging stronger, more innovative and even more responsive, propelling these numbers forward," said ICCB executive director Brian Durham.

John A. Logan College administrators agree.

“The entire college has worked hard and prepared coming out of the pandemic to be ready to serve students and provide the education and services needed to help students be successful,” explained Steve O’Keefe, assistant vice president for marketing, public relations and communications at John A. Logan College. “Our student services team has worked tirelessly to develop new ways to reach students: Saturday sign-up events, extended hours on Tuesdays along with offering more night classes, a winter session and eight and 12 week courses. Ultimately I believe it is our flexibility and affordability that has enrollment trending in the right direction.”

Southeastern Illinois College saw gains in all three metrics: headcount, full-time equivalent and enrolled credit hours.

“We’ve seen many students return to school after the pandemic and life has gotten back to normal,” said Dr. Jonah Rice, president at SIC. “Our new afternoon academy for high school career programs and new initiatives for both traditional and non-traditional students have paid off in new enrollment. Plus, our key alliance with Rend Lake College has allowed us both to benefit from enrollment.”

Data also shows a continued interest by students in online courses, with online students accounting for 47.3% of all community college students in Illinois, nearly twice pre-pandemic levels.