Community rallies behind families of teens killed, seriously injured in Johnson County crash

Goreville Principal Jeri Miller described Davidson as a student with a “great sense of humor and a kind heart.” She said that if she were to get frustrated with him, he had a way of cutting through that feeling with a mischievous grin “that as soon as you’d look at, it was hard to stay upset with him.” The loss of Davidson has hit the senior class of only about 55 students hard, she said, and it has affected many underclassmen, too. “Their emotional well-being is our top priority this week.”

Miller said King, who attended Goreville High for a short period, also left a big impression on his classmates and teachers there. He was kind, outgoing and “loved to put on a show for anybody that would watch.”

Stafford, the Vienna High superintendent, said all of the boys who died were special people.

Baker and King, he said, were both students who could “walk into a room and be very well received by their peers.”

Stafford said it is evident that they touched many lives by the fact that several hundred people came out to the prayer vigil held Sunday evening in the Vienna High gymnasium, despite only having a few hours notice.