Community remembers activist Hugh Muldoon as 'champion of the voiceless'

Hugh Muldoon, a Carbondale leader in numerous faith and civic organizations and movements, is being remembered for his tireless dedication to causes of justice, compassion and peace.

Muldoon died Tuesday. He was 82.

A longtime director of Carbondale’s Interfaith Center – now called Gaia House – near the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus, Muldoon built relationships with countless students and worked to build cooperation for causes and movements across Southern Illinois.

“Hugh Muldoon was one of the first community members I met off campus,” Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumna Sarah Brenes, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, posted on Facebook. “When Gaia House was called the Interfaith Center, I would walk by on my way to class and one day I came in and met Hugh. He showed me around, took my number and called me about community events and volunteer opportunities. I will never forget his welcome kindness and community spirit.”

Juli Claussen, of Carbondale, also first met Muldoon when she was a student at SIU.

“I became aware of him because of his community involvement first, and secondly, because of his involvement in the faith community in Carbondale and surrounding areas. He always was a tireless, worker for peace and justice issues in various organizations, and capacities. He kept a lot of these organizations going at times by his enthusiasm and his hard work,” she said.

Muldoon was involved in the Southern Illinois Peace Coalition as well as many other groups focused on social justice concerns. Clausen said he frequently participated in community awareness events including marches and protests. He also was a frequent contributor of letters to the editor to The Southern.

In 2019, he threw himself a “30th Anniversary of his 50th Birthday” event which featured a meal, dancing and an opportunity for guests to donate to area not-for-profit organizations he had selected. Hundreds attended the event.

Former Gaia House director and community organizer Treesong said Muldoon contributed “so much to the community.” He addressed Muldoon in a Facebook posting.

“Thank you also for your friendly, compassionate, thoughtful, benevolent, transformative presence in our lives and our world. You were always an interesting and supportive person to talk to and be around, even in the rare quiet moments when you weren't busy organizing community events or social functions,” Treesong wrote.

Claussen remembered Muldoon as a fixture in the community.

“He was a friend, teacher and mentor and champion of the voiceless, tireless and courageous laborer for peace and justice, servant of God,” she said.

Plans for a memorial service are pending.

