CARBONDALE — Residents are divided on a recent proposal to add a police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale. Some say it's a way to build bridges between neighborhood residents and police, while others argue it's going to lead to more Black residents in the criminal justice system.

The Eurma C. Hayes Community Center has long been a fixture of life in Carbondale’s historically Black northeast neighborhood. It was named after longtime community activist Eurma C. Hayes, who fought for years to improve the lives of people of color in the city.

Trying to build

The 12,000-square-foot community center once housed educational programs, a health clinic and a daycare. In the last 10 years, the center has fallen into decline as tenants have moved out. Eurma Hayes Center Executive Director Bob Wills was appointed in August. He said he is dedicated to bringing the center back to life. But, one of his first big moves since coming on board last year has many putting their hands up in protest: Wills invited the Carbondale Police Department to make use of a small office space in the center.

Wills told The Southern the invitation is intended to improve community and police relations. Seeing police in non-law enforcement capacities could be good, especially for kids, Wills said.

“We’re trying to build programs,” Wills said. He said the police office would be one of many services he hopes to see come to the center. Wills said the idea of adding the police office space in the center, which he said will take up about 525 square feet, came out of an October meeting he and other Black community leaders had with members of the Carbondale Police Department. During that meeting, Wills said, he and others from the northeast side addressed significant problems members of the Black community have with the police force in town.

“We addressed lots of issues of intimidation,” Wills said of the discussion.

One of the results of this meeting, Wills said, was the idea to give the Carbondale Police Department a small space to engage with members of the northeast side neighborhood inside the Eurma Hayes Center.

“There is not no police station going in there,” Wills said. “It’s just a small resource center.”

No matter the name

But, for many, the name doesn’t matter. Resource center, police substation — to the opposition, it all spells the same thing: more police in a community that they say has been traumatized by police for decades.

Those opposed to the police presence in the center spoke Thursday during an online meeting led by community organizer Chastity Mays. In her opening remarks Thursday, Mays said neither her husband nor her son have been involved with the criminal justice system, but are still routinely stopped by Carbondale Police without cause. She said her son has had to show his ID and had his backpack searched while he was simply walking down the street.

Mays said the increased police presence at the center will bring “more stops, more searches, more (suspicion) and more arrests.”

The Rev. Chris Swims of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church sat in on the meeting Wills had in October with Carbondale Police. He said he understood why community members were worried.

“People have valid concerns,” Swims said, acknowledging an implicit fear that can come when a Black man or woman sees a police patrol car cruise by while they may be out for a walk or jog. But, Swims said, something has to give for things to change.

“It’s not going to happen (without) making a move,” he said. Swims said having a small police resource center in a vibrant Eurma Hayes Center makes sense if it’s got enough oversight.

Swims said he and the others in the October meeting with police were clear about what they wanted the police presence to be, and were equally clear about what they didn’t want it to be.

Swims and Wills said part of the goal of adding a CPD office or resource center is to have more officers around the neighborhood outside of an emergency. Swims said he hopes to see officers walking the neighborhood, not to conduct surveillance, but to engage with residents, play pickup games of basketball, or even chit-chat.

This idea gets to Swims’ thesis about how to affect change.

“It’s conversation,” Swims said. Those conversations could be big, roundtable discussions like what happened in October between community leaders and the CPD, or everyday conversations between officers and residents. Big and small, the point is to have a dialog, Swims said.

“And it may get uncomfortable sometimes,” he admitted, but this doesn’t mean the conversations shouldn’t be had.

Wills said the proposed police resource center is just one of many things he hopes will begin to revitalize not only the community center itself, but also the community at large. But, he said, one key stumbling block came up during the discussion from October.

“The real problem we came up with was fear,” he said.

Nick Smaligo, a community organizer with the Flyover Social Center and Carbondale Spring and a candidate running for Carbondale City Council, is vehemently opposed to the police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Smaligo said in Thursday’s online community meeting that police are not the solution to the issues that face the northeast side and the rest of Carbondale. Smaligo said police cannot fix problems of poverty, hopelessness and joblessness. Police are there to enforce laws. Smaligo said these issues are entirely different from one another.

“The problems people are facing which lead to violent crime are not police problems,” Smaligo said. “They are simply the wrong people for the job.”

Smaligo and others from the Carbondale Spring activist group have protested Carbondale’s police budget, saying it is twice as big as it should be based on those of cities around the country with similar populations and demographics, including other university towns. He and others in opposition to the Hayes Center police resource center have asked why the city couldn’t put the money it would spend on the office toward things like child care or other resources for the community — resources similar to what used to be in the Hayes Center.

“There’s other options to try and make the center better,” LaKristen Morgan, a great-granddaughter of Eurma Hayes, said during Thursday's meeting.

More to it

Wills said the focus on the police resource center is myopic — there are other plans for the center that are in the works, too. He points to outside interest in bringing a daycare facility there, maybe a boxing program, and a health clinic that will bring much needed services to the northeast Carbondale neighborhood.

Margaret Nesbitt, a longtime northeast Carbondale resident and the director of the I Can Read! literacy program — which used to operate in the Hayes Center — said she is not in favor of a police presence at the center. Speaking with The Southern Friday, Nesbitt said the move was done with good intentions, but without a lot of thought of the consequences. She said it propagates the perceived separation of the northeast side of town from the rest of Carbodale.

“There’s a problem over there and we can fix that problem by sitting somebody in the Eurma Hayes Center,” Nesbitt said of her take on the thinking behind the proposal.

“It’s not over there, it’s within the city of Carbondale,” she said.

For its piece, the City of Carbondale said in an official statement that the idea is only in its early stages of development and that there are few — if any — concrete details yet.

“The idea of this office is to provide better access to resources and to build better relations with residents. What's important to understand is that this entire idea has never been anything more than conceptual,” Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams wrote in an email to The Southern Thursday.

When asked what kinds of taxpayer dollars could be used for the resource center, Williams said there would not be new hires made to staff the resource center.

“We would rely on existing staff working out of the office when resources permit,” Williams wrote in the email.

Williams was clear, though: It has never been the city’s intention to operate any sort of investigation unit out of the Eurma Hayes Center.

Ginger Rye, a community organizer with Women for Change who is also running for Carbondale City Council, is in favor of the police resource center in its capacity to help bridge gaps between the Black community and the city’s police department. She said many of those who stand opposed to the center have done little to concretely try and help in other ways. Wills agreed.

“Those that’s doing the complaining have not worked one hour, they have not put one dime in there,” Wills said.

Rye said she trusts Wills and his vision and believes that he and others will provide the oversight needed to make sure the police resource center and the other programs are successful, if they come to fruition.

“He will never ever let anything get out of hand at the Eurma Hayes Center,” Rye said.

