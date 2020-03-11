Company hopes to bring cannabis craft grow facility, dispensary to Carbondale

CARBONDALE — During its Tuesday meeting, the Carbondale City Council unanimously approved the sale of 800 E. Main St. to a company hoping to build a craft grow cannabis facility, and potentially a dispensary, on the lot.

SuiteGreens LLC, a Chicago-based company, sent a letter of intent to the city on Feb. 25. In it, Diane Howard, an administrator with the company, laid out the company’s plan for the vacant lot that for years was home to the dilapidated, abandoned former Horizon Inn.

“Our goal is to purchase an available cultivation site and upon cultivation license approval, build and develop our craft grow, infuse and transportation facility,” the letter says. Howard also wrote that SuiteGreens would partner with other cannabis companies, including BT Farms, the Greenhouse Collective "A Cannaboutique," as well as Moxie, a medical marijuana manufacturer.

The sale of the property, which the city has owned since 2014, is contingent on SuiteGreens being approved for its craft grow license by the state, a decision that will come by July. Howard’s letter said, upon approval, it was anticipated that the facility would be up and going within six months. The letter said the group hopes to work with local contractors.