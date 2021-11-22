Confluence books seeks to fill void in Carbondale

CARBONDALE— Confluence books on West Main Street is the only used bookstore in the local area.

It has been since Bookworm closed two years ago.

The store is located in an old house at 705 W. Main and is run by Sarah Heyer and a group of volunteers. It has been open for about a year and began seeing customers last December.

Heyer said the community has been very supportive of the store and she sees its presence as a community service.

“I didn’t want Carbondale to be without a used bookstore,” Heyer said.

Right now, those working with Heyer at the store are volunteers. One of these volunteers, Katie Carl, became involved because she agrees bookstores are critical for the communities they serve.

"It can bring people together, and certainly gives people a gathering space," Carl said.

Carl said in the future, they plan to use the back sunroom of the store as a gathering space.

Confluence means “the junction of two rivers” and Heyer chose the name of the store to have significance in the area of Little Egypt, known for being the land between the rivers.

“The metaphor is perfect because we have in the description on the website ... we have streams of books coming in. So the idea is that books are coming in or going out. Hopefully, going out as well as going in,” Heyer said.

But it also seems to signify a place where people come together. Carl said they routinely see people from all over Southern Illinois coming to the store for their books.

“A bookstore, especially a used bookstore in a college town, and in a town in this area, where the median income is not as high as other parts of the state, to be able to come in here and get books on any subject — some as little as $1 or $3 — is really important in promoting reading and promoting the area,” Carl said. “We've had people come from all over. We routinely have people come from Mount Vernon, and from Herrin and Marion, and this is the only used bookstore in the area.”

The store can be reached at confluencebooks@gmail.com and their operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30. They are open to online orders and curbside pickup.

