Confluence books seeks to fill void in Carbondale

“The metaphor is perfect because we have in the description on the website ... we have streams of books coming in. So the idea is that books are coming in or going out. Hopefully, going out as well as going in,” Heyer said.
But it also seems to signify a place where people come together. Carl said they routinely see people from all over Southern Illinois coming to the store for their books.
“A bookstore, especially a used bookstore in a college town, and in a town in this area, where the median income is not as high as other parts of the state, to be able to come in here and get books on any subject — some as little as $1 or $3 — is really important in promoting reading and promoting the area,” Carl said. “We've had people come from all over. We routinely have people come from Mount Vernon, and from Herrin and Marion, and this is the only used bookstore in the area.”
The store can be reached at confluencebooks@gmail.comand their operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30. They are open to online orders and curbside pickup.
Photos: 23 children gain families in National Adoption Day ceremony in Marion
Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com
A small crowd gathered Saturday at the town square and moved to the corner of Illinois and Main streets to protest the “not guilty” verdict announced the day before in the controversial Kyle Rittenhouse case.
One southern Illinois connection provided a once in a lifetime opportunity for a local musician. Stemming from Louise’s memories of her brother George Harrison, Herrin resident Robby Clark-Stokes wrote a song commemorating the youngest Beatle with the help of his father, Robbie Stokes of Carbondale.