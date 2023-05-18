Southern Illinoisans with cookbooks they no longer want can swap them for others and raise money for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry at the same time this Saturday.

Confluence Books, a Carbondale used book store, is organizing a “Cookbook Swap” event from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday at the east end of the Carbondale Farmers Market near the Murdale Shopping Center. Anyone with an interest in cooking can choose from hundreds of cookbooks for the price of a donation to the Good Samaritan House Food Pantry, and those with extra cookbooks can donate them to the cause as well, simply by bringing them to the market.

The swap has become an annual event, said Confluence Bookstore owner Sarah Heyer.

“Last year, we made $400 for the Carbondale Warming Center just through the cookbook swap,” she said. “Last year we got a great response and it would be great to do the same this year.”

Heyer said individuals do not have to supply cookbooks to the swap in order to select other ones.

“It’s not a literal swap,” she explained. “Nothing will be priced, it’s just whatever amount someone would want to give.”

The store usually sets up tables at the market with a wide variety of books for $1 each, but during the special swap, only cookbooks will be available.

“It’s really a chance for folks to clear out their kitchen cabinets and maybe find some new recipes,” Heyer explained.

She said any remaining titles following the cookbook swap will be given away, recycled or may return to the market in the coming weeks as $1 offerings.

Information about the cookbook swap is available by calling Confluence Books at 618-457-5794.

