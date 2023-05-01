Winners of the Congressional Art Competition have been announced and the local high school students artwork is on its way to the U.S. Capitol.

The yearly competition provides high school students a chance to show off their artistic abilities and represent their communities at the national level.

“I always enjoy seeing the artwork that our talented Southern Illinois high school students create for the Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. Mike Bost, who helped host the art competition reception Friday night in Mount Vernon. “This competition gives them a great opportunity to showcase their skills, and I’m excited to announce this year’s winner and to see their work displayed at the United States Capitol.”

Natalie Weber from Freeburg High School took home first place with her sketch of "Ted." The piece, which depicts her teenage canine companion, was judged best of show by art experts from Southern Illinois. "Ted" will now take a trek across country to the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol and be displayed there for the next year.

"Natalie, you did an incredible job, and the meaning behind your piece makes it all the more special,” Bost said in a Facebook post.

Weber explained that she got her dog Ted from a shelter when she was in the 8th grade.

"When I graduate high school this spring, I will have to move away from him," said Weber. "He was my source of comfort and joy during all the tribulations of being a teenager. My love for him is showcased in his eye and I hope my adoration is captured.”

Sixty-one Southern Illinois high school students participated in the art show. There were fist, second, and third place runner ups: Brooke McGovern from Mount Vernon, Emma Hood from Marion, and Madison Kelly from Lawrenceville.

"Great job, all three of you. I'm excited to display your artwork in our district offices this year," Bost said.

The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Congressional Institute, each spring, since 1982 and has featured almost three quarters of a million high school students since its inception.

The competition is meant to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation from each congressional district, which is why Rep. Bost of the Illinois 12th Congressional District hosted the reception.

Dozens of Southern Illinois high school students submitted their visual art entries to Bost's office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Those who won were recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.