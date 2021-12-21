'Constant change': JALC's president Kirk Overstreet looks back at his first year

The weekend before taking the reins as president of John A. Logan College almost a year ago, Kirk Overstreet walked through the quiet campus.

The walk gave him an up-close feel for the institution that he would begin leading after New Year’s Day.

Like most institutions, the college was in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown. As he walked the corridors, he also saw evidence of ongoing remodeling and repair work necessary because of a fire a few months earlier.

On his self-guided tour, he noticed walls in need of a fresh coat of paint and made mental notes of subtle changes he would suggest — ones that would give the college and its campus more flexibility.

Those two words – change and flexibility – have marked Overstreet’s first year as president of the college. In fact, the flexibility he preaches is evident the minute you step into his office on the Carterville campus.

Flexibility and change

“Do you mind if I stand while we talk?” he asked, pressing a button to raise his desk to a comfortable level for working while standing. He said he likes the flexibility the desk gives him. In his initial year at the helm, he has worked to make the college more adaptable and responsive – just like his desk.

“If you want the college to be successful, we can’t be stagnant and sit in place, saying, ‘This is how we do it; it is how we have always done it.’ That doesn’t work. I like the idea of being flexible and willing to change. That is something I want to instill in everybody here – the idea of constant change and that it is a good thing,” he said.

Working with the college’s board of trustees, Overstreet has adapted his leadership team – his “cabinet” to restructure roles and duties to make the college more effective and efficient. Several outreach programs including the annual Hunting and Fishing Days and Autumnfest events have been modified. Overstreet is even talking of expanding course and degree offerings at John A. Logan College.

“A big piece of what we will do is to give more opportunities to our adult population so that they can come back to school and get the training they need to be successful in roles and develop the economic generation we need for long-term sustainability in Southern Illinois,” he said.

He stressed the importance of college degrees to people, explaining a $500,000 difference in lifetime average earnings between those with associate degrees compared to high school diplomas.

For those looking to earn additional degrees, he stressed continuing efforts in strengthening relationships with nearby Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“We are looking to partner more with them, so that our students will have a chance to stay in Southern Illinois and put dollars back into the local economy,” he said.

Looking forward

Overstreet explained that he wants to see the college expand its catalog, offering more weekend and evening courses to give people a way to earn certificates and degrees while working full-time.

He also is exploring the possibility of adding a hospitality program that potentially could include an on-campus “laboratory hotel,” and proposing the establishment of a police academy to train law enforcement officers for the region.

“We are a long distance from other police academies in the state, so we have a lot of people here that could benefit from that,” he explained. “We could be an anchor for these programs and an anchor for the economy and for education in the region.”

Big Piece of the Community

Overstreet said one of the focuses of the college must be the region.

“The word ‘community’ is not in our name, but we are a big piece of the community and when I say that, I mean everything: Williamson County, Randolph County, Jackson County. We are not just a Carterville institution, we are part of a larger piece,” he said.

Overstreet stressed outreach efforts to businesses and high school districts in the area as well as work with other community colleges in the region and collaboration with SIU.

“The fun thing about being at the community college is it is not just teaching history or math, but it is having a presence in all of our communities so that they know we are here for them,” Overstreet added.

He said community colleges can adapt quickly to the needs of business, industry and the region.

“Community colleges can be more agile and flexible than many educational institutions. We can build programs and get them up and running very quickly,” he said.

Overstreet said despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic and recovery from the on-campus fire, he likes the direction of the college.

“It’s an exciting time to be here. I think is that there any that came of this year is that we are on the precipice of change – positive change,” he said. “Sometimes it can be scary, but with what we are doing and with our collaborations with our sister colleges in the area and our affiliation with SIU, we have some great opportunities and that is exciting.”

