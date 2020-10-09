Construction set to begin on Chautauqua/McLafferty roundabout

The City of Carbondale will begin the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of West Chautauqua Street and South McLafferty Road on Monday, Oct. 19.

During the first phase of the work, drivers should expect South Briarwood Drive and South McLafferty Road to be closed at the intersection with West Chautauqua Street, according to a news release from the city. During Phase 1 of construction, Chautauqua Street will remain open. Detour signs will be in place to assist drivers.