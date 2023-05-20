Of the expected jobs, there will be sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, as well as seasonal positions. Harbor Freight company says it offers competitive starting rates and best-in-class benefits, with health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas time off.

The new store location is nearby to the well-established Lowes store, a competitor of Harbor Freight. SimiliarWeb, an analytics website looking at internet markets for comparison, ranks Lowes as No. 1 in the country for home improvement web traffic for its website, and, interestingly enough, ranks Harbor Freight as number two in the nation in the home and garden category. The Home Depot website holds the top spot in the home and garden category.

With such close competition online, it should be interesting to see how the close competition of Harbor Freight and Lowes will drive the quality and prices of goods and services for Carbondale consumers of tools and supplies, and wage competition between the two stores, which may be a benefit for those looking to get into retail tools and supply sales positions.

Harbor Freight says that it provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that has demonstrated continual growth, with a workforce of over 25,000 employees at more than 1,400 locations throughout the country.

"Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry," a Harbor Freight press release stated, citing that Forbes Magazine recognized it as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail and one of the country’s best employers for veterans for three years in a row. Harbor Freight has also been recognized as promoting diversity and is a top employer for women.

For those who are looking for a career change, or new graduates who want to get into a top level sales company, you can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Carbondale, IL.”

The Harbor Freight company was started 45 years ago in Southern California by teenager Eric Smidt who decided to turn his father's company dealing in phone sales into a mail order company. This allowed Smidt to work around resellers, and go directly to the factories, which saved him money he passed on to his costumer base.

"More than 75 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week," the press release stated.