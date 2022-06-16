 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Construction underway on FedEx distribution center in Marion

  • Updated
MARION — FedEx put a stop to all the speculation and made it official Thursday.

Construction on a new 250,000-square-foot distribution center is underway just west of the Pepsi plant on West Main Street. 

David Westrick, spokesman and external communications advisor for the company, said in a statement that FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement with SunCap Properties and is expected to be operational later this year.

"The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members," Westrick said. "The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.

"We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services," Westrick added. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

