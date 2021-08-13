Contest searching for Southern Illinois' most talented kids

The search is on for Southern Illinois most talented children and teens.

Fostering Youth Talent, a regional talent competition for ages 7-18 is now accepting video submission entries from single performers, duets, trios and groups, all vying for a spot at the event’s live finale, Saturday, October 9 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, and for more than $3,000 in prize money.

“We’re looking for talented kids from all across Southern Illinois,” explains Dana Harris, a member of the competition’s planning committee. “No matter the talent – music, dance, magic, practically anything – we want to showcase all of the wonderful things that youth from our area can do.”

She said the event, which is organized and benefits the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit which serves foster families in 22 Southern Illinois counties, is divided into six classifications based upon the ages of entrants and the number of performers in a single act. Top prize for each category is $200 with entries competing for an additional $500 as the event’s overall champion. A $500 “most unique” award will also be presented. With awards for second and third prizes, a total of more than $3,000 will be awarded.