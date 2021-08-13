Contest searching for Southern Illinois' most talented kids

The search is on for Southern Illinois most talented children and teens.
Fostering Youth Talent, a regional talent competition for ages 7-18 is now accepting video submission entries from single performers, duets, trios and groups, all vying for a spot at the event’s live finale, Saturday, October 9 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, and for more than $3,000 in prize money.
“We’re looking for talented kids from all across Southern Illinois,” explains Dana Harris, a member of the competition’s planning committee. “No matter the talent – music, dance, magic, practically anything – we want to showcase all of the wonderful things that youth from our area can do.”
She said the event, which is organized and benefits the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit which serves foster families in 22 Southern Illinois counties, is divided into six classifications based upon the ages of entrants and the number of performers in a single act. Top prize for each category is $200 with entries competing for an additional $500 as the event’s overall champion. A $500 “most unique” award will also be presented. With awards for second and third prizes, a total of more than $3,000 will be awarded.
Youth can enter by visiting www.fosteringyouthtalent.com and either entering a link to a Facebook, YouTube or other video of their performance or by emailing their submission to competition organizers. Five finalists from each of the six competition categories will be selected to perform at the Oct. 9 live finale in front of local celebrity judges. Audience members will help select the winners through a text-to-vote judging system.
“The live finale is going to be a great event. We are excited to share our 30 top entrants on stage and to have a great evening wonderful talent,” Harris said, adding that the Oct. 9 event will be co-hosted by Mark Kiesling of WSIL-TV and Miss Southern Illinois Janna Harner. Tickets for the finale will go on sale soon.
There is a $10 entry fee for the competition, but Harris said a number of scholarships are available to cover the cost of the competition.
A benefit for the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, the Fostering Youth Talent competition is presented by Cook Portable Warehouses with additional support from Legence Bank, Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique, the Moreland-Bishop McDonald’s organization and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
To learn more about the competition or to enter, visit www.fosteringyouthtalent.com.