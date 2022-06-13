Contesting your Williamson Co. property tax bill? Complaint forms available starting Wednesday

MARION - Williamson County residents who may have some questions, if not pointed comments, regarding their property assessment for next year's tax bills can pick up the proper paperwork to get the appeals process rolling Wednesday at the assessment's office located at the annex building next to the courthouse.

New Supervisor of Assessments Alex Simpson said his job is to find the fair value of each resident's property.

"Residential, commercial and industrial property assessments are based on market value," Simpson said. "If the property owner feels that I have underassessed or overassessed his or her property, that person should pick up a complaint form at our office."

Simpson explained that the basic tax bill is a third of the market value of the property times the tax rate. And the tax rate, he said, is established by all the tax levies in the district - schools, city, county, airport authority, library and even mosquito abatement.

As far as the appeals process is concerned, the Board of Review, which consists of the three county commissioners, will conduct hearings on each individual complaint, if necessary.

"The first thing the resident is to do is write down the specific complaint," Simpson said. "The commissioners will take a look at the complaint and deliver a tentative decision. If the property owner doesn't agree with that decision, he or she can come before the board in person, or by Zoom conference to present the case. If the ruling goes against the property owner a second time, he or she can appeal the case to the property tax review appeals board for a final ruling.

Last year, there were 500 initial complaints filed by county residents. A little less than 100 actually appealed the board's initial findings, requesting a formal hearing. The whole process was drawn out over several months.

Simpson said the tax equalization factor this year is 5.84 percent as set by the county. The state agreed by issuing a 1.0000 equalization factor at that level.

"The state believes that we were underassessing everything by that amount on the average according to property sales reported the last three years," he said. "I believe the state's perspective is that if you have a nicer house, you can afford to pay more in taxes. That's what the tax system in Illinois is based on," Simpson said.

The county's new supervisor of assessments stressed that the complaints process before the board of commissioners is for next year's assessed valuation of property. Bills for 2021 to be paid this year will be mailed out later this summer.

The 38-year-old Simpson was an assistant for three years to the county's lead assessor, Jeff Robinson, who recently retired after 30 years on the job. Before that, he was involved with online mapping within the department. Simpson's father was Supervisor of Assessments for Effingham County for about the same length of time Robinson served Williamson County.

"I think going into these board of review hearings people are mostly mad at the system, not me," Simpson said. "Once state laws are explained how the values were derived, however, people usually cool off pretty quick. As long as people don't make it personal with us, it's OK.

"We understand the frustration and tension. But we have to fund the schools. About 68 percent of our tax dollars go to local schools. Until we find a better way to fund schools, taxes are going to be high. We want our kids to be educated."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0