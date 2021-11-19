Cookies as art: Marion's i.e. originals is a sweet endeavor

The decorated cookies from i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
“Almost,” owner and baker Diane Burns stressed. “Almost, because once you take a bite you discover how good they taste, too.”
Burns, a Marion baker, sells her decorated butter cookies at the Marion Farmers Market on West Main Street each Saturday. Some are cookies she has baked and bagged for walk-up customers. Others are special orders, made specifically for customers who pick them up at the market.
Soon, however, she will have other outlets for her goods, too. When Illinois’ Home-to-Market act goes into effect in January, Burns and other cottage food producers across the state will be able to market directly to consumers online, establish pop-up stores, sell and fairs and festivals and have customers pick up their items directly from her.
She said she expects the new outlets will lead to increased demand, but Burns is tempering expectations that she will produce too many more cookies beyond the roughly 30 dozen she bakes and decorates weekly.
“There will be a limit as to how much I can handle,” she explained. “It’s only me and I am a person who very much wants to be in control. If it’s a product that I’m sending out, it has to have my seal of approval. It’s not something I want someone else to do. I just want to do it myself.”
People are also reading…
Well, not completely by herself. Burns’ husband Eric lends a hand with preparing orders. She calls him “the packaging department.”
Burns’ foray into cookie creations stemmed from a 2018 illness, but also draws on high school experiences.
A former health care practice manager, Burns had a case of bronchitis which developed into pneumonia.
“I was given two choices: either be hospitalized or go home and do absolutely nothing,” she said, explaining she chose to sit in her recliner and spend two weeks watching videos on YouTube.
One video led to another, then another. Eventually, Burns landed on cookie decorating videos – lots of them. Remembering her high school dream of becoming a fashion designer, the videos whet her appetite for designing and decorating cookies. She even recalled a brand name she penciled in a teenage sketch book: i.e. originals based upon her toddler niece’s mispronunciation of ‘Diane” as “I-E.”
She said the videos gave way to online shopping for cookie baking and decorating supplies.
“Packages just kept coming here every day,” she said with a laugh.
Once Burns recovered (and opened all of the Amazon boxes), she began a year-and-a-half process of baking and honing her craft.
“I gave away plenty of cookies to family and friends as I learned,” she said. “I was enjoying it. People would eat them and then they would want more. I got the cookie recipe to where I wanted it. It’s got a rich, buttery taste and then the sweet with the icing. I decided to see what I could do with it as a cottage business.”
Reaching out to the Marion Farmers Market, she began selling cookies in March 2020.
“Actually, COVID-19 was a good thing for my business. Farmers markets were some of the few places that were open and my business flourished. It just took off like gangbusters,” she said.
She said she has gotten better at baking and decorating. She prepares 25 to 30 dozen cookies each week, selling a dozen for between $20 and $25 depending upon the complexity of the design. Custom orders come from her Facebook page and every batch is unique – except for the taste.
“I do just the one type of cookie. I know other bakers will make different flavors, but I stay with this one tried-and-true cookie,” she said.
As for decorating, Burns said she always has been creative.
“I find inspiration in all kinds of places, and now with 3D printing, cookie cutters come in any shape you could ever imagine,” she said.
Burns’ collection of cookie cutters numbers in the thousands. They have taken over her family room bookshelves. She said she is OK with that.
“This is something I have a passion about,” she says. “I can talk about cookies all day long every day. I love doing this.”
October Business Spotlights
SIU alumnus' company Wisper expands internet service to rural parts of Southern Illinois
A Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate’s company is expanding internet service into the rural parts of the region he fell in love with when he was a member of the university’s swim team.
Nathan Stooke started Mascoutah-based Wisper Internet 18 years ago with “three maxed-out credit cards.”
He now serves as company CEO. He said Wisper’s aim is to provide high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses in rural areas – places with few or in some cases, no options for internet service.
Using wireless line-of-sight transmissions, the company recently launched two new towers in Williamson County as well as another two in Jackson County.
He said the company is working to bridge the digital divide between urban centers and rural areas, explaining quality internet service is as important in less populous regions as it is in metropolitan areas.
“What COVID taught us, in my opinion, is that the internet is more important than even water,” Stooke explained. “You might say, ‘Wait, I have to have water to survive,’ and you do, but as an average citizen, I can buy water at the store, I can transport it and I can store water, so if the water line to your house is going to be broken for the next year, you could do all those things and survive. You cannot store the internet and you have to buy it where you are. We take internet for granted in the areas where there is connectivity, but as people move to rural areas, they realize they have to have internet to stay connected.”
To bring that connectivity, Stooke’s company builds towers or leases space on existing cellular and broadcast antennas – or any other tall structure such as a grain elevator or water tower – and beams internet signal to an antenna and receiver at a customer’s home or business. The signal reaches six to eight miles from the tower, depending on topography and tree clutter.
“Trees are our worst enemy,” Stooke said. “It’s hard to get through trees and we all know how our cell phones don’t work in some of these rural areas, especially in Southern Illinois. It’s the same with internet.”
Newer equipment, however, allows signals to go through trees, allowing for better coverage using fewer towers.
“It’s really helping us get service where people need it most – where they live, surrounded by trees in Southern Illinois,” he said.
Stooke said some of the company’s current growth is due to Connect America Fund, a federal program designed to expand voice and broadband data service to areas where it was previously unavailable. Wisper’s Connect America Fund includes $1.4 million for broadband in Jackson County and $1.5 million for Williamson County for example.
“I think this is a big, big push,” he said. “It's something that we're trying to do ourselves — providing service to the rural market — even before we got the Connect America funding. Now, with it, our monthly budget is more than our annual budget was. We're spending $2 million a month to build out these networks because it is so needed and we have the capital now to be able to do that.”
Stooke added that Wisper will be building infrastructure to reach 9,000 more locations over the next four years, with many of them in the most rural parts of Southern Illinois, an area he said he knows well.
“This is an area I remember, I used to go bike riding and swimming all over the region,” the former walk-on SIU swimmer said. “I think it is very cool that I’m able to provide internet to some of those places now. The region was good to me and SIU did a great job of preparing me for what I’m doing now.”
He said he attended SIU where he earned a degree in computer science and an MBA in 2000 because of the university’s Achieve Program, a supplemental academic support service for university students with learning disabilities, attention disorders and other challenges.
“I have dyslexia so I spell at a third grade level and read at a sixth,” he shared. “The program gave me such a good foundation, that people think I went to an Ivy League school. I didn’t even have a scholarship, but what I had was great teachers and an education I could make something of.”
Marion native Chris Parton has built stages for NASCAR, Kansas City Chiefs
Sometimes even Chris Parton cannot believe his own career path. It is one that has taken him from toting microphone stands in and out of rural Southern Illinois churches as a youth all the way to the 50-yard line at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
In between, the Marion resident has seen the evolution of technology, been a big part of a lot of concerts and special events, but he is still moving sound equipment.
For 20 years, Parton’s company, Midwest Music Supply, has been meeting the sound, lighting and video needs of churches, schools and venues throughout the region. In recent years, the company has expanded into full live event production, providing not only the technology and engineering services for events, but often even the stages themselves.
Parton admits his beginnings were humble.
“I just grew up doing sound in churches. My parents traveled in a southern gospel group,” he recalls. “From the time I was born, through my teenage years, I was dragging sound systems in and out of churches and events and different venues, so it just became a very natural thing.”
He started his company during a time when presentation and performance systems were becoming a priority for churches and schools, selling and installing sound reinforcement systems in area houses of worship.
“There was a time when a lot of churches shifted more toward contemporary worship and they started adding bands and worship teams and that brought about a need for more equipment. Suddenly the little four- or six-channel audio mixers they had were not adequate,” he said. “Churches have really worked to step up their game with audio, video and lighting. As consumers, we’re living in more of a technological age where, in order to be relevant, churches have had to keep up with the trends.”
He said the technology has evolved as much or more as the tastes, too.
Parton added, “It sure has changed. What you can cram into a single mixing board now used to take racks and racks of processors and things like that to get the job done. Everything is digital and it is crazy what you can do with an iPad and smaller scale systems now.”
Parton said he gained experience by providing equipment and running sound boards for a variety of special events, especially some of WBVN-FM’s first concerts at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
“We did pretty much every show back then and I got to work with a lot of great artists, then things just expanded. Word of mouth has been our main source of advertising and it really snowballed,” he said.
However, it was Midwest Music Supply’s acquisition of a portable stage a few years ago that really set a new trajectory for the company. The company’s first stage – it now has several – not only brought new business, but it also allowed Parton and his team to work more efficiently.
“With events where we had a traditional stage we built with risers and scaffolding, there was a lot of labor involved in that, so we rolled the dice and bought our first hydraulic mobile stage and it’s been a case of working smarter, not harder,” he explains. “I think we did 57 events that first year. Now we are non-stop all spring and summer with all three. We’re just booked solid.”
He said the stages are very unique; he likens them to the children’s television characters called Transformers. Going down the road, he said, they look like standard semi-trailers, but once on-site they morph into much more.
“It just folds out and they are self-leveling. It’s quite amazing,” Parton said. “Depending on the lights, we can usually set the stage up in about 30 minutes, where a few years ago it would have taken probably eight guys about six hours.”
Portable staging has really expanded Midwest Music Supply’s reach, Parton explained.
“It’s opened so many doors for us,” Parton said. “We’ve traveled as far as the Gulf Coast, done NASCAR events and it got us in with the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Parton said the team learned of his company’s offerings and contracted him to do the team’s draft festival party – setting his stage up on the Arrowhead Stadium field. The event was a huge success.
“One we did that, they asked if we wanted to be a part of every home game,” he said.
Now, for each home game, Parton and his team provide everything the Chiefs need for the tailgate concert area: stage, sound, lights, generators and even fencing.
“It’s all to make a successful event. We build all of it for every home game and take it down right after kick-off then do it again for the next home game,” he said.
As he shares about being part of the Chiefs family and the way his business has grown, he shakes his head in amazed disbelief.
“I’m just so thankful and blessed to do what I love to do. This is a blessing. It’s perfect,” he shared.
Sammie King: Appreciating a good scare at the haunted Chittyville School
It’s almost like Sammie King has an alter-ego – a Jekyll and Hyde sort of thing.
Through most of the year, he’s a mild-mannered purveyor of fair and festival food favorites — but when summer turns to autumn, King goes through a transformation of his own: From satisfying customers’ appetites to scaring the daylights out of them.
As the owner of Silly Sam’s Food Concessions, King and his wife Michaela spend most of the year serving up “King Taters” and other midway foods, but come fall, it is The Hauntings of Chittyville that really gets his blood going.
“Everybody likes a good adrenaline rush and what’s better than a good old-fashioned scare?” he said, referring to the annual haunted house he operates each fall on the northern edge of Herrin.
Haunted House is not the correct term. As brave Southern Illinoisans know, it is the Haunting of Chittyville School. The fact that it is a former school only adds to the scare factor, King said. It is a feeling he knows very well.
“I grew up in the neighborhood. I went to school in Chittyville and when I was there, my mother was the school cook,” King said. “I’m very familiar with the school and it has this eerie, creepy feeling.”
He said as a third-generation student, he remembers family tales of mysterious happenings and spooks.
“When we acquired the school, we thought, what better thing to do than have a haunted house there?" he added.
Each year, King organizes a team of about 30 actors – “those are the ones that scare,” he said – as well others who help with parking, selling admissions and more into the team that brings Chittyville to life – or undead as haunting aficionados might say.
King said the haunted school attracts two distinctly different kinds of people.
“We get all kinds. There are the timid ones that are scared to peek around the corner and then there are some that are super-scared and hide behind the person in front of them, duck their head down and push them as fast as they can just to get through,” he explained.
Then, he said, there are the others who peek around all of the corners and basically dare staff members to frighten them.
He explained that because of the pandemic, the haunted house is a bit different this year.
“Instead of jumping out to scare you face-to-face, we had to learn new ways,” he explained, but promised that the scares are all there and among the ever-changing school.
“There are some of our favorite rooms that we keep close to the same every year, but, still, you never know what’s around the next corner,” he said. “Even if you go into the same room, we’ve changed the path and things are totally different. We even teach the actors new things.”
King said that planning for the next annual haunting begins not long after the close of the season.
“We start planning immediately for our new paths and new props. We even go to trade shows to learn new things.”
He said he learns from others, too.
“I used to love going to haunted houses to see the props and the scenes and for them to try to scare me, but now when we go, it’s more to compare notes,” he said.
The October haunted school is not the only feature in Chittyville. The location also offers a series of escape rooms, ranging from the family-friendly “Field Trip to the Museum,” to the challenging “Pirate’s Daydream.”
King said, “The escape rooms are all about teamwork. You have to have good communication and work together. If you don’t, you’re not going to get out.”
Which can be frightening – and King said he appreciates a good scaring.
“The attempt at it is beautiful.”