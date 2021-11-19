Cookies as art: Marion's i.e. originals is a sweet endeavor

The decorated cookies from i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.

“Almost,” owner and baker Diane Burns stressed. “Almost, because once you take a bite you discover how good they taste, too.”

Burns, a Marion baker, sells her decorated butter cookies at the Marion Farmers Market on West Main Street each Saturday. Some are cookies she has baked and bagged for walk-up customers. Others are special orders, made specifically for customers who pick them up at the market.

Soon, however, she will have other outlets for her goods, too. When Illinois’ Home-to-Market act goes into effect in January, Burns and other cottage food producers across the state will be able to market directly to consumers online, establish pop-up stores, sell and fairs and festivals and have customers pick up their items directly from her.

She said she expects the new outlets will lead to increased demand, but Burns is tempering expectations that she will produce too many more cookies beyond the roughly 30 dozen she bakes and decorates weekly.

“There will be a limit as to how much I can handle,” she explained. “It’s only me and I am a person who very much wants to be in control. If it’s a product that I’m sending out, it has to have my seal of approval. It’s not something I want someone else to do. I just want to do it myself.”

Well, not completely by herself. Burns’ husband Eric lends a hand with preparing orders. She calls him “the packaging department.”

Burns’ foray into cookie creations stemmed from a 2018 illness, but also draws on high school experiences.

A former health care practice manager, Burns had a case of bronchitis which developed into pneumonia.

“I was given two choices: either be hospitalized or go home and do absolutely nothing,” she said, explaining she chose to sit in her recliner and spend two weeks watching videos on YouTube.

One video led to another, then another. Eventually, Burns landed on cookie decorating videos – lots of them. Remembering her high school dream of becoming a fashion designer, the videos whet her appetite for designing and decorating cookies. She even recalled a brand name she penciled in a teenage sketch book: i.e. originals based upon her toddler niece’s mispronunciation of ‘Diane” as “I-E.”

She said the videos gave way to online shopping for cookie baking and decorating supplies.

“Packages just kept coming here every day,” she said with a laugh.

Once Burns recovered (and opened all of the Amazon boxes), she began a year-and-a-half process of baking and honing her craft.

“I gave away plenty of cookies to family and friends as I learned,” she said. “I was enjoying it. People would eat them and then they would want more. I got the cookie recipe to where I wanted it. It’s got a rich, buttery taste and then the sweet with the icing. I decided to see what I could do with it as a cottage business.”

Reaching out to the Marion Farmers Market, she began selling cookies in March 2020.

“Actually, COVID-19 was a good thing for my business. Farmers markets were some of the few places that were open and my business flourished. It just took off like gangbusters,” she said.

She said she has gotten better at baking and decorating. She prepares 25 to 30 dozen cookies each week, selling a dozen for between $20 and $25 depending upon the complexity of the design. Custom orders come from her Facebook page and every batch is unique – except for the taste.

“I do just the one type of cookie. I know other bakers will make different flavors, but I stay with this one tried-and-true cookie,” she said.

As for decorating, Burns said she always has been creative.

“I find inspiration in all kinds of places, and now with 3D printing, cookie cutters come in any shape you could ever imagine,” she said.

Burns’ collection of cookie cutters numbers in the thousands. They have taken over her family room bookshelves. She said she is OK with that.

“This is something I have a passion about,” she says. “I can talk about cookies all day long every day. I love doing this.”

