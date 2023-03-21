Like many Southern Illinoisans, 17th Street Barbecue’s Amy Mills is focused on the tournament bracket.

Not that bracket. This one has nothing to do with basketball. Instead, it is the Illinois Manufacturers’ Associations competition to discover the “coolest thing made in Illinois” and the barbecue sauces produced by Mills’ company – as well as products from two other Southern Illinois manufacturers – are in the final four.

The public is encouraged to vote to select this year’s winner in the “Makers Madness” contest. Last year, the R1T electric pickup truck manufactured by Rivian in Bloomington-Normal was chosen from 400 initial entries.

Joining 17th Street’s barbecue sauces (produced in Murphysboro) in the final round this year is the Drug Terminator, an incinerator for returned or discarded prescription medications made by Elastec of Carmi, a 77 gigahertz radar system manufactured by Flora’s Hella Electronics Corp for driver-assisted and automatic driving systems in automobiles and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford.

This year is the first time any Southern Illinois company has been in the finals. To have three of the final four is a tremendous achievement, said SI Now’s Deb Barnett.

“It’s very exciting. Having not just one, but several Southern Illinois manufacturers make this year’s list speaks to the vitality, success and reach of our business community,” Barnett said.

Barnett said the 17 counties of Southern Illinois include more than 130 manufacturers, more than half of which distribute products nationally and internationally. She said the three area finalists are bringing attention to all of the region’s manufacturers and their products.

“These are products made here by our family members, neighbors and friends,” she added. “Manufacturing always has been important to Southern Illinois and our local economies.”

Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue said it is an honor for her company’s product to be both the only food item in the final four and to represent Southern Illinois.

“It’s very cool to be in the final four for the coolest thing made in Illinois,” Mills said. “The factory at 17th Street is running in full force and it is an honor to be selected from the hundreds of different items manufactured in Illinois.”

Likewise, representatives from Elastec, a Carmi-based company that primarily focuses in on equipment for oil spill cleanup and surface water pollution control, said being a finalist is amazing.

“It is super exciting," Elastec Creative Services Manager Cheyenne Mann said. “Seeing something from our little town end up this far in a contest that covers all of Illinois and all of the great things manufactured here is great and hard to believe.”

Mann added that contest is putting a spotlight on Southern Illinois.

“I think it is really easy for some people to overlook us,” she said.

Barnett encouraged Southern Illinoisans to cast votes on a daily basis.

“This is a win for all of Southern Illinois,” she said.

All Illinoisans are eligible to vote one time per day, per device through Sunday at https://makersmadnessil.com/cast-your-vote/. The winner – the “coolest thing made in Illinois” – will be announced March 29.

