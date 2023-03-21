Bottles of 17th Street Barbecue Sauce roll down the line in the company's Murphysboro factory. The product is one of four finalists for the title "Coolest thing made in Illinois."
Provided
Like many Southern Illinoisans, 17
th Street Barbecue’s Amy Mills is focused on the tournament bracket.
Not
that bracket. This one has nothing to do with basketball. Instead, it is the Illinois Manufacturers’ Associations competition to discover the “coolest thing made in Illinois” and the barbecue sauces produced by Mills’ company – as well as products from two other Southern Illinois manufacturers – are in the final four.
The public is encouraged to vote to select this year’s winner in the “Makers Madness” contest. Last year, the R1T electric pickup truck manufactured by Rivian in Bloomington-Normal was chosen from 400 initial entries.
Joining 17
th Street’s barbecue sauces (produced in Murphysboro) in the final round this year is the Drug Terminator, an incinerator for returned or discarded prescription medications made by Elastec of Carmi, a 77 gigahertz radar system manufactured by Flora’s Hella Electronics Corp for driver-assisted and automatic driving systems in automobiles and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford.
This year is the first time any Southern Illinois company has been in the finals. To have three of the final four is a tremendous achievement, said SI Now’s Deb Barnett.
“It’s very exciting. Having not just one, but several Southern Illinois manufacturers make this year’s list speaks to the vitality, success and reach of our business community,” Barnett said.
Barnett said the 17 counties of Southern Illinois include more than 130 manufacturers, more than half of which distribute products nationally and internationally. She said the three area finalists are bringing attention to all of the region’s manufacturers and their products.
“These are products made here by our family members, neighbors and friends,” she added. “Manufacturing always has been important to Southern Illinois and our local economies.”
Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, inside the company's Murphysboro facility where it bottles sauces.
Provided
Amy Mills, owner of 17
th Street Barbecue said it is an honor for her company’s product to be both the only food item in the final four and to represent Southern Illinois.
“It’s very cool to be in the final four for the coolest thing made in Illinois,” Mills said. “The factory at 17
th Street is running in full force and it is an honor to be selected from the hundreds of different items manufactured in Illinois.”
Likewise, representatives from Elastec, a Carmi-based company that primarily focuses in on equipment for oil spill cleanup and surface water pollution control, said being a finalist is amazing.
The Drug Terminator, an incinerator for returned or confiscated prescription medications is made by Elastec in Carmi. It is one of four finalists for "Coolest thing made in Illinois."
Provided
“It is super exciting," Elastec Creative Services Manager Cheyenne Mann said. “Seeing something from our little town end up this far in a contest that covers all of Illinois and all of the great things manufactured here is great and hard to believe.”
Mann added that contest is putting a spotlight on Southern Illinois.
“I think it is really easy for some people to overlook us,” she said.
Barnett encouraged Southern Illinoisans to cast votes on a daily basis.
“This is a win for all of Southern Illinois,” she said.
All Illinoisans are eligible to vote one time per day, per device through Sunday at
https://makersmadnessil.com/cast-your-vote/. The winner – the “coolest thing made in Illinois” – will be announced March 29.
During an appearance on "Carmi Cast," Brian Cook, creative services manager for Elastec, a Carmi-based manufacturer of oil spill clean-up equipment and other pollution prevention and remediation solutions, tells host Denton Weiss about the company's humble beginnings and growth. (Video courtesy of Carmi Cast.)
U.S. cities where manufacturing is thriving
U.S. Cities Where Manufacturing Is Thriving
Photo Credit: BigPixel Photo / Shutterstock
The health of the manufacturing sector in the U.S. has been a major focus of public attention in recent years. With populist political figures like Donald Trump on the right and Bernie Sanders on the left offering critiques of U.S. trade policy and debating how best to assist American manufacturers and workers, policymakers and economic leaders of all stripes have put new focus on support for manufacturing. From former President Trump’s focus on
trade policy and President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to companies “reshoring” plants and consumers expressing preferences for American-made goods, combatting the apparent decline of U.S. manufacturing has become a shared commitment.
Manufacturing is important to the U.S. economy for
several reasons. Manufacturing jobs have historically been a pathway to the middle class, offering good pay without requiring high levels of education. Companies that rely on manufacturing invest heavily in research and development, which helps drive innovation. Domestic manufacturing also contributes to more secure and resilient supply chains—a point that has become clear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in recent decades, the role of manufacturing in the U.S. economy has been diminished. Many companies began moving factories abroad in search of lower costs and better profit margins. Trade deals like NAFTA reduced the cost of foreign imports, giving U.S. producers more competitors. Technological advances made manufacturing processes more efficient, which reduced the need for many manufacturing jobs.
The effects of these shifts in manufacturing are most apparent in employment, which has decreased over the years as a share of overall employment and in total numbers. After manufacturing peaked near 40% of U.S. jobs at the height of World War II, the sector has seen a steady decline over time, to around 8.4% of employment today. In
total employment, manufacturing jobs peaked at 19.5 million in the late 1970s and fell off sharply after 2000 to just 12.6 million today.
Shutterstock
Manufacturing accounts for a much smaller share of the US workforce than in decades past
But despite the decrease in manufacturing employment over the past several decades, manufacturing output as a share of real GDP has stayed relatively stable. Since 1997, manufacturing has fluctuated between 11.5% and 13.2% of GDP, after adjusting for inflation. While manufacturing output as a share of nominal GDP has declined over that span (from 16.2% to 10.9%), the
change in the nominal figures reflects both growth in other sectors as well as slower price increases for manufactured goods more so than a decline in manufacturing productivity.
Manufacturing output has remained relatively stable as a share of real GDP
But one important piece of the conversation around manufacturing in the U.S. is where manufacturing is thriving. Many Northern states that were major U.S. manufacturing centers historically, including New York and Pennsylvania, have seen lower rates of growth in employment and output from manufacturing in recent years. Instead, many of the states with the highest recent growth in manufacturing—both for employment and GDP—are found in the southern and western U.S.
Nevada has seen nearly 50% growth in both manufacturing employment and GDP from 2010 to 2020, while California has had a 45.6% increase in GDP and Florida saw a manufacturing GDP increase of 35.5%. At the metro level, many of the top locations for manufacturing currently are also found in these states, though a few Rust Belt metros have also enjoyed a resurgence in manufacturing.
Nevada has experienced the most manufacturing growth over the past decade
The data used in this analysis is from the
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the locations where manufacturing is thriving, researchers at Construction Coverage calculated a composite score based on the following factors and weights: Manufacturing employment growth from 2010 to 2020 (2X) Manufacturing GDP growth from 2010 to 2020 (2X) Manufacturing share of total employment in 2020 (1X) Manufacturing share of total GDP in 2020 (1X)
In the event of a tie, the location with the greater manufacturing employment growth from 2010 to 2020 was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included. Additionally, metros were grouped into cohorts based on population size.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas where manufacturing is thriving.
Small and midsize metros where manufacturing is thriving
15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Kevin J King / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.2 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +16.5% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +48.1% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 4.0% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 7.7%
Shutterstock
14. Tucson, AZ
Photo Credit: RCole3 / Shutterstock
Composite score: 59.4 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +13.9% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +28.4% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 5.7% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 12.6%
Shutterstock
13. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Composite score: 60.9 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +33.5% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +36.1% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 3.3% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 4.9%
Shutterstock
12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.4 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +13.7% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +128.4% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 3.8% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 9.5%
Shutterstock
11. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.6 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +30.9% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +21.9% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 4.5% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 11.2%
Shutterstock
10. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 63.7 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +16.8% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +20.5% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 9.1% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 13.3%
Shutterstock
9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 64.2 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +22.2% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +37.2% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 5.1% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 9.6%
Shutterstock
8. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 64.2 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +14.4% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +56.8% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 3.8% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 15.1%
Shutterstock
7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
Composite score: 67.2 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +14.1% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +28.8% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 8.5% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 17.8%
Shutterstock
6. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Composite score: 68.7 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +22.6% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +44.8% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 6.1% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 10.3%
Shutterstock
5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock
Composite score: 70.0 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +19.0% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +65.2% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 4.8% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 15.5%
Shutterstock
4. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 70.7 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +22.9% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +20.3% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 9.7% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 17.0%
Shutterstock
3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 70.9 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +21.5% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +58.6% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 6.1% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 11.8%
Shutterstock
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Composite score: 77.4 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +9.8% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +94.6% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 12.6% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 24.2%
Shutterstock
1. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Composite score: 79.6 Manufacturing employment growth (2010–2020): +28.1% Manufacturing GDP growth (2010–2020): +20.3% Manufacturing share of total employment (2020): 16.5% Manufacturing share of total GDP (2020): 24.2%
Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.