Cooper Bathon, 5, of Pinckneyville, donates TV to nursing home 'because I like to help people'

PINCKNEYVILLE — Sidelined from preschool by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5-year-old Cooper Bathon wanted to do his part to help in these uncertain times. He doesn’t fully understand the unfolding situation, but his mom, Haley Bathon, explained that there are a lot of older people like his great-grandmother who could get sick and need to stay in their rooms to keep safe.

She asked if he would be willing to donate the television and DVD player from his bedroom to the Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. In a Facebook post, the nursing home had asked for donations of televisions to help occupy residents. Because the novel coronavirus has the potential to devastate nursing homes here, as it has elsewhere, residents aren’t allowed to have any visitors or participate in group activities. Some don’t have money or family to provide them with extra things like televisions, a reality familiar to Bathon from some time she spent previously working in a nursing home.

“I said to him, ‘There’s older people like your granny, and they don’t have anything to do all day. And people can’t come visit them and they can’t go out of their rooms and do their activities.’