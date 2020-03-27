Cooper Bathon, 5, of Pinckneyville, donates TV to nursing home 'because I like to help people'

PINCKNEYVILLE — Sidelined from preschool by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5-year-old Cooper Bathon wanted to do his part to help in these uncertain times. He doesn’t fully understand the unfolding situation, but his mom, Haley Bathon, explained that there are a lot of older people like his great-grandmother who could get sick and need to stay in their rooms to keep safe.
She asked if he would be willing to donate the television and DVD player from his bedroom to the Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. In a Facebook post, the nursing home had asked for donations of televisions to help occupy residents. Because the novel coronavirus has the potential to devastate nursing homes here, as it has elsewhere, residents aren’t allowed to have any visitors or participate in group activities. Some don’t have money or family to provide them with extra things like televisions, a reality familiar to Bathon from some time she spent previously working in a nursing home.
“I said to him, ‘There’s older people like your granny, and they don’t have anything to do all day. And people can’t come visit them and they can’t go out of their rooms and do their activities.’
"I said, ‘How would you feel if you just had to sit there?’” Cooper didn’t understand at first, she said, but after thinking about it for a little bit, and relating the situation to his own great-grandmother, he wanted to do even more.
Cooper thought maybe the nursing home needed the big TV from their living room, as well as some of his favorite DVDs to watch, such as "Toy Story," "PAW Patrol" and Mickey Mouse. “He was trying to give everything away to them that day,” she said with a chuckle. She convinced him that his smaller TV and DVD player would be just right for their rooms, and they probably would have their own programs to watch.
In an interview with The Southern on Thursday evening, Cooper summed up what motivated his donation: “Because I like to help people out,” he said, and “because I don’t want them gettin’ bored.”
Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was delighted by his thoughtfulness. In a Facebook post, the nursing home said it wanted to give a “BIG shout out to this GENEROUS kind little guy.”
“Cooper Bathon, son of Russell and Haley Bathon of here in Pinckneyville, wanted to donate his TV AND his DVD player from his bedroom to our home!,” the post said. “He said he hoped now ‘they could at least watch a movie and have some lemonade’ if they couldn’t have company ♥️. THANK you Cooper!”
The post included a photo of Cooper with his TV and DVD player before he dropped it off. It has received nearly 10,000 likes, a sign that his thoughtfulness resonated with a community looking for silver linings in a slew of anxiety-inducing news.
The following week, Z-100 praised his good deed on the air. Bathon said she was overwhelmed by the response. “I don’t in any way think he’s a hero but I thought it was still pretty good for a 5-year-old to give up something that’s his, especially an electronic,” she said. Bathon said this difficult time presents parents an opportunity to teach their children lessons about generosity in times of need, and the importance of helping their neighbors.
“Anytime is a good time to teach him this, but when stuff like this goes on, I’m trying to teach him not to be negative, to help people, to bring positivity and be upbeat about the situation,” she said.
On these lessons, Cooper has been a quick study. “He loves to help people,” she said. “He’s a very good helper. And I’m pretty proud of him.”
