'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser set for Friday at Carbondale Dunkin' Donuts

Don’t be alarmed by a sizable police presence at Carbondale’s Dunkin' location Friday.

Officers from the Carbondale Police Department as well as other area law enforcement agencies will be in full force – even on the roof of the coffee and doughnut retailer – as part of an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics.

“Cop on a Rooftop is an opportunity for us to partner with the Special Olympics in Southern Illinois to raise money for the organization,” explained Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis. “There will be law enforcement officers not only from Carbondale, but from other locations as well.”

True to name, several officers will be waving at guests from the roof of the Carbondale restaurant.

“It’s a novel idea. People get to see something they probably haven’t seen before and donate to a worthwhile cause,” Mathis said. “I guess the concept originally was to have officers on the roof until they raise enough money to get them down, but they’re not stuck up there now.”

Along with the officers, several Special Olympians will be in attendance, assisting the police in asking for donations. Area Special Olympics Director Kim Talley said their presence serves several purposes beyond raising money.

“The athletes become very comfortable seeing the officers when they’re raising money side-by-side with them and at our other events,” she explained. “They become comfortable with officers and realize that they are a friend, someone they can go to when they need assistance or help. At the same time, the officers get a chance to see that someone with an intellectual disability doesn’t always appear to have a disability and that it may take a minute or two of interacting with them to recognize that. It gets them accustomed to that environment and the clues.”

Talley said she expects officers from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Marion Police, Herrin Police and as well as a K-9 unit to join the Carbondale officers at the event. Additionally, SIU’s Grey Dog mascot will be assisting.

“We’re very excited to have such a great presence,” Talley said. “This location traditionally has raised several thousand dollars and we are very excited to see the support for the athletes of the Special Olympics both locally and statewide.”

Southern Olympics has a long history with Southern Illinois as SIU’s DR. William Freeberg was instrumental in the development of the Kennedy Foundation’s efforts which would lead to the first Special Olympics in 1965.

Local Dunkin’ employees say the annual fundraising event is a day they look forward to.

“We’re excited for them to raise money for Special Olympics, said Carbondale Dunkin’ Manager Reece Ackerman. “I think we raised about $3,000 last year and I’m hoping we can do better than that this year.”

The annual fundraiser is scheduled for 5 a.m. to noon.