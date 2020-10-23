Copper dragon finally makes its way to Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale

Page said a lot went into the design originally that will make it ideal to be on a playground.

“It was just a matter of making everything as bullet-proof as you can,” he said. That was needed in the original design because he said if a drunk customer at Copper Dragon wanted to ride the dragon — which was not permitted — it needed to hold them up.

The installation of the dragon at Castle Park has a special place for Page, also. His son works with him and knew Boo Rochman and “had a connection.”

“I kind of revisit that thought and I think the park Barrett made for his son is a great memorial to him,” Page said.

Page said he thinks the park is also a huge benefit to local kids, especially as they are kept cooped-up by COVID-19.

“(It’s a) really good place for them to exercise fantasy,” he said.

When asked where his dragon looks the most menacing, in the dark abyss of Copper Dragon’s ceiling or in full sun at a park, Page's answer was the park — you can see more of its ferocious detail now.

“It’s a dragon, man, it ain’t a puppy dog,” he said.