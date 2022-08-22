Corvettes converge for River to River show in Herrin

HERRIN — America’s sports car was the main attraction in downtown Herrin on Saturday for the 2022 River to River All Corvette Car Show.

The event featured dozens of Corvettes on display, spanning all eight generations of the iconic car's 70-year history.

“I came up with the idea to do this,” said Dennis Avripas, the show’s organizer. “I wanted to do something special for Southern Illinois and this is going to be an annual thing I hope.”

Avripas said COVID-19 canceled a show and the weather has dampened the event in years past, but he is driven to bring a special event to Herrin.

The show ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and was hosted by Herrin Elks Lodge No. 1146 at the corner of East Monroe and North 14th Streets. Dash plaques and trophies were handed out. The event saluted the Herrin Doughboy and cemetery projects.

Jan Meredith of Marion drove her 2001 Magnetic Red Metallic C5 Corvette to the show. She said Corvette has always been her favorite car and that she was enjoying Saturday’s event.

“Corvettes kinda get in your blood and don’t get out,” Meredith said. “They are a lot of work and take a little care, but they are worth it.”

Meredith said her husband passed away nearly a year ago and she was thinking about him while at the event. She said Saturday was her first time entering her Corvette in a car show and the couple always enjoyed the Corvette hobby together.

According to Avripas, there were 68 Corvettes registered in attendance at the show this year. 'Vettes from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and even one from Alabama were on hand. Avripas said he hopes the event will continue to grow in the future.

“Every year kids can come with their parents and see the old classics all the way to the new models. They can see some history and all the newest technology.”

General Motors debuted the Chevrolet Corvette in the Motorama show at New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel for the 1953 model year. The first 300 were hand built in Flint, Michigan. Production was moved to St. Louis the following year. Since 1981, the Corvette has been built exclusively at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant located just off Interstate 65 at exit 28, in nearby Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Corvette has become America’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car with more than 1.75 million Corvettes rolling off the assembly line. The National Corvette Museum is the largest nonprofit museum in the United States dedicated to a single model car, and is located directly across the street from the assembly plant.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray marked the eighth generation of America’s sports car. It was the first Corvette to feature a mid-engine platform, which places the engine behind the passenger compartment to provide better performance handling characteristics.

“One of my dreams was to own a Corvette,” said Avripas. “Corvettes have class. I think it’s the best car America has to offer, it has a presence and a history to it. I’m glad to be a part of it and I’m happy to be a Corvette owner.”