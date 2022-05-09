Council approves $72.4M budget for city of Carbondale

The Carbondale City Council has approved a $72.4 million dollar budget for fiscal year 2023.

The budget, which passed during the council meeting on April 26, features an across-the-board pay increase for city employees. It appears – on paper — to be more than $18 million higher than last year’s budget thanks to the inclusion of federal and state grant funds earmarked for the construction of the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station.

“Those funds are included in the budget in terms of revenue and expenditures,” City Manager Gary Williams told The Southern. “Otherwise, it really is a pretty uneventful budget year.”

Williams said the city is benefitting from surpluses the last two years.

“The biggest news is that we finished the last fiscal year with about a $1 million surplus and a $2.2 million surplus the previous year. The pandemic really has been very good for Carbondale,” he said.

He explained the surpluses can be attributed to both federal stimulus money received by the city as well as cost-cutting measures the city implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, for example, that city officials did not travel for more than a year and a number of city positions were unfilled during the pandemic.

“We kept our staffing levels low and the flip side of that was that our revenues were higher than we expected,” he said, explaining that the surpluses are used to replenish fund balances in a sort of “rainy day” fund approach.

The budget includes a 2.25% pay increase for city employees. Williams said employees represented by bargaining units were set for an increase and the city was able to extend that to other employees as well.

“It’s a balanced budget and we’re able to maintain a high-quality services across the board as well being able to give raises with that,” City Councilman Jeff Doherty said.

The budget included nearly $20,000 for a community survey.

Williams explained, “Cities do this because they establish baseline data and you can also compare yourself to comparable-size communities, comparable communities in terms of your demographic makeup and you can also use it as a baseline so if you do it every couple of years, you can see if you are improving or not. It will also help you from a policy perspective, make decisions as to where you can budget funds. If, for example, there are people in the community that think we have too many potholes, that will be reflected in the community survey.”

Williams said the survey, which is conducted by a third-party, is customizable so questions on topics such as home rule or work with the park district could be included.

“It will give statistically significant information on what the community wants,” he explained.

In other business the council unanimously granted Ameren Illinois a special use permit for expansion its northeast substation located on North Wall Street. The expansion, which is aimed at improving the reliability of electric service for the community, requires Ameren to meet certain conditions including soil testing of the site.

The council also approved a five-year $56 million capital improvement plan which outlined future city projects ranging from sewer improvements to funding for green areas and parks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0