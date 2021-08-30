Council requires masks in most settings in Carbondale, vaccines for city workers

“If the 30% of the employees who are unvaccinated chose to leave their jobs on principle over this mandate, how would the city operate?” Wilson said. “Instead of threatening [us] It would be prudent to understand that many people are hesitant to trust an experimental drug. Those who are hesitant should be given the opportunity to either exempt out with less restrictive wording in the policy or be given the opportunity for weekly testing if they choose.”

The council rejected Wilson’s suggestion and Councilman Adam Loos said he was spreading misinformation about the vaccine.

“The failure of people to get vaccinated has prolonged this pandemic. A lot of what we just heard is misinformation,” Loos said. “People are out of time, you know, there is no more time to either get vaccinated or don't. And if you don't, then there are consequences for that.”

Loos said because of the number of people who won’t get vaccinated, it is harder for the rest of the community to live their lives. He also shared the story of a relative he lost to COVID-19 who refused to get the vaccine.