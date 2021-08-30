Council requires masks in most settings in Carbondale, vaccines for city workers

CARBONDALE — Those who shop, dine and travel within city limits must now wear a mask in most settings and city employees must be vaccinated under a pair of ordinances approved unanimously during a special City Council meeting Monday night.
The mask and vaccine mandates come as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly throughout Southern Illinois.
City Manager Gary Williams said although data continues to show the effectiveness of widely available vaccines against COVID-19, including against the Delta variant, only 40% of Jackson County residents and 70% of city employees are vaccinated.
“This is a major concern for public health as data shows the Delta variant is much more contagious and more easily transmissible than other COVID strains,” Williams said.
Jackson County and several other Southern Illinois counties have been determined to be an area of substantial or high transmission by Illinois Department of Public Health standards.
Monday night’s meeting follows on the heels of a statewide mask mandate by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that went into effect the same day for anyone two years and older. The mandate applies when the person is indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Pritzker also recently announced a vaccine requirement — or weekly COVID-19 testing — for all educators and healthcare workers in the state.
The mask ordinance passed unanimously and will take effect immediately. It will remain in effect until Dec. 31 2021 unless it is repealed by the City Council.
An excerpt from the ordinance says face coverings are required when, but not limited to:
• Shopping or working at retail businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies
• Picking up food from a drive thru or curbside pickup
• Visiting a health care provider
• All educational institutions except where students and faculty can maintain six feet of social distancing
• Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshare
• Interacting with customers, clients or coworkers at a place of business or worship that is open to the general public
• Performing services for state and local government agencies, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable and
• When feeling sick, coughing or sneezing or otherwise ill.
“Any employer or person violating the provisions of this ordinance shall be guilty of an offense against the City and shall be punished as provided by a fine of not less than $250.00 for each and every day that a violation occurs,” according to the ordinance.
Employer mandate debated
Vaccines will now be required as a condition of employment for all city employees and interns. All employees must receive their first dose by Oct. 15 unless they are exempted for medical or religious reasons. If they are exempted, they may have to submit to frequent COVID-19 testing or telework, according to a unanimous decision by the council.
Carbondale Police Sgt. Doug Wilson spoke at the meeting and said he has been a city employee for over 22 years.
He said the decision about whether to get the vaccine is a personal one that should be made between him and his doctor — not by the city as a condition of his employment.
Wilson said he was concerned that the vaccines available were less than a year old and had not been adequately tested for side effects. He said if the 30% of unvaccinated employees wanted the vaccine, they would have gotten it already.
“Many people feel the vaccines are not sufficiently tested and therefore potentially unsafe to put in their bodies. And I'm curious why the city council believes they know more about what is good for us than we do,” Wilson said.
He said the council’s new ordinance felt like a threat.
“If the 30% of the employees who are unvaccinated chose to leave their jobs on principle over this mandate, how would the city operate?” Wilson said. “Instead of threatening [us] It would be prudent to understand that many people are hesitant to trust an experimental drug. Those who are hesitant should be given the opportunity to either exempt out with less restrictive wording in the policy or be given the opportunity for weekly testing if they choose.”
The council rejected Wilson’s suggestion and Councilman Adam Loos said he was spreading misinformation about the vaccine.
“The failure of people to get vaccinated has prolonged this pandemic. A lot of what we just heard is misinformation,” Loos said. “People are out of time, you know, there is no more time to either get vaccinated or don't. And if you don't, then there are consequences for that.”
Loos said because of the number of people who won’t get vaccinated, it is harder for the rest of the community to live their lives. He also shared the story of a relative he lost to COVID-19 who refused to get the vaccine.
Loos said his aunt and uncle refused the vaccines because they said they “didn’t want to die” and that they were afraid of it. Then they contracted COVID-19 and were put on ventilators, he said.
His aunt survived; his uncle did not.
“He was in his 50s. He was otherwise healthy. He was a fit guy, in good shape. No health problems. He's dead now,” Loos said.
Loos said if people want to make other health choices — like whether to smoke cigarettes — that is on them. But when it comes to getting vaccinated, the community has to come first, he said.
During his speech to the council, Wilson also falsely claimed that Pfizer — the only vaccine currently approved by the FDA — is only 43% effective in protecting against the Delta Variant. However, numerous health experts say the vaccines are very effective at protecting against death, hospitalization and serious symptoms.
During the week of Aug. 23-29, there were 33 positive cases reported at Southern Illinois University — 31 among students and two among faculty/staff. That’s more than double from the week prior, according to figures provided by the university.
Meanwhile, the Jackson County Health Department announced 32 new cases and two deaths on Monday.