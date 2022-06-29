Country music artist Clay Walker coming to Marion

Kent Zimmer of WOOZ-FM, New County z-100, believes one of artist Clay Walker’s tunes is the epitome of country music.

“He has a song called, ‘If I Could Make a Living Out of Loving You,” Zimmer said. “It doesn’t get any more country than that.”

Walker, a best-selling country artist and member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, will be in concert July 8 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

“For people like me who grew up on ‘90s country, it’s going to be a trip down memory lane, but they are also going to get a guy who knows how to entertain and interact with a crowd,” Zimmer explained.

Zimmer said many country music fans will recognize many of Walker’s songs including “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” and “Hypnotize the Moon.”

“Clay Walker is a big deal,” said concert promoter Cody Dunbar. “He’s had something like 20 songs in the Top 20. When I started putting together advertising for his show, I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was him, I didn’t know that song was his,’ and it went on and on.”

His latest single, “Need A Bar Sometimes,” has racked up more than 20 million on-demand and video streams. Four of his albums have gone platinum.

The Teddy LaMaster Band will be opening for Walker.

“Teddy is coming down from Mount Vernon,” Dunbar added. “This was another opportunity to get a local act on a bigger stage. They’ve had some success and are really excited to open for Clay Walker.”

Dunbar said the event should be a great post-Independence day event.

“People can come in, have a cool Friday night and have a great night of music with Clay Walker and his entire band. It’s going to be a big production; the full show.”

Dunbar said he is excited about hearing Walker.

“I’ve been seeing some of his recent set lists. He’s playing all of his hits. It should be a really exciting night,” Dunbar added.

Tickets for Clay Walker start at $39.99 and are available at www.marionccc.com.

