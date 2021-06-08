County board discusses attorney fees, agreements for Walker's Bluff casino project

“The agreement is already in place. What we are trying to do is negotiate a few things out of the agreement,” Atkisson said.

Taft charges a blended rate of $300 per attorney per hour when two or more attorneys work on the same issue — and individual attorneys can cost as much as $825 per hour,

The county also had a bill from Hudgens and Meyer to work on the HCA. The accounting firm charges $150 per hour. Hudgens and Meyer charged the county $15,900 for assistance with the pending development and road project.

“We’re keeping meetings with them down to a minimum,” Atkisson said.

On Tuesday, the board also discussed the county’s 2019 audit. Kim Meyer, of Hudgens and Meyer, is working with Dean Snider of Snider-McCree to get the audit of the public building commission into compliance. Once that is done, the entire county audit will have to be submitted to the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

The county can force a new audit of the public building commission if necessary.

In other business, the board approved a raffle and poker run license application for Pyramid Acres Marina, a special event liquor license for Marion Elks Club for a June 13 event, and a fireworks permit for Marion Elks for their July 4 fireworks display.

They granted sewer credits for filling swimming pools to JRJ Rentals and Jason Jones.

