Court orders Longbranch Cafe to pay workers for unpaid overtime

BENTON — The Longbranch Cafe in Carbondale must pay for overtime violations as determined Monday by U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle.

In her ruling, Yandle said that Longbranch management owes five servers and baristas who worked more than 40 hours during some workweeks of the investigation period in early 2020 a total of $126.01.

Moreover, she concurred with U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh that the employer is not only liable for unpaid overtime, but is also liable under the Fair Labor Standards Act for an additional equal amount as liquidated damages, also in the amount of $126.01.

Scott Allen, spokesman for the Department of Labor, explained that the total payout for Longbranch is $252.02, but that it would not be distributed equally. The payout would vary based on hours worked by the employee, he said.

Altogether, the Department of Labor filed suit on behalf of 32 current and former employees against Dayemi Organization, Inc., d/b/a Longbranch Café and Bakery and Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg (Longbranch general manager), alleging violations of the FLSA.

Longbranch is composed of a full-service café/restaurant located at 100 E. Jackson St. in Carbondale and an off-site bakery located at 218 N. Illinois Ave. The café serves baked goods, coffee, and vegetarian/vegan fare and employs servers, baristas, cooks, and dishwashers, among others.

The bakery prepares baked goods for the café and offers catering for weddings. Longbranch’s gross annual dollar volume of sales for calendar years 2018 and 2019 were $809,303 and $766,884 respectively. It had an annual gross volume of sales approximately $211,000 in 2020.

Greenberg has held the position of general manager for approximately 18 years. She is responsible for overseeing the general day-to-day operations of the café, including supervising employees, and hiring and firing employees. She also oversees operations of the bakery, procures supplies, hires employees, and provides guidance regarding employee discipline.

Lindsey Corona, an employee of the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage, and Hour Division, was assigned to investigate Longbranch in February 2020. The initial investigation was opened on Feb. 3, 2020 and covered the café and bakery for the period of Feb. 6, 2018 through Feb. 5, 2020.

During the course of the case, Corona conducted an unannounced visit to the café, interviewed nine current and former employees, and reviewed Longbranch’s pay records. Greenberg testified that she knew nothing about the FLSA prior to the initiation of the investigation.

Longbranch did not review the Wage & Hour Division’s guidance or website, or consult with any lawyer, financial advisor, or government official about whether their pay practices complied with the FLSA compensation practices.

Longbranch paid servers and baristas either $5 or $5.50 per hour and took a tip credit for the remainder of their minimum wage obligation. Greenberg testified that servers and baristas were only notified of the tip credit when they saw it on their paychecks. There was no other notification to employees regarding the tip credit to her knowledge.

Longbranch computed the overtime premium rate for servers and baristas who worked more than 40 hours per workweek based on their hourly cash wage rate of $5 or $5.50.

Longbranch employed Wilbur Davis as the barista manager at the café. Davis was paid a salary of $471.15 per workweek during the entire investigation period. He worked more than 40 hours during several workweeks from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 5, 2020.

Longbranch paid the café’s cooks and dishwashers at the hourly state minimum wage or higher during the investigation period and did not take a tip credit for them. Dishwashers and cooks performed their work in the kitchen, which diners could not access, and did not receive tips from customers. Cooks and dishwashers did not hold any other positions at the café.