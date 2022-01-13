Carbondale Park District sued over racial discrimination, retaliation claims

CARBONDALE― Michael Day was one of the Park District’s most senior managerial employees and worked there for 25 years. He was also the only Black employee, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of Illinois.

The lawsuit, filed on Nov. 18, alleges Day was paid less than all other white district employees with similar or less experience.

“When Plaintiff opposed Defendant’s illegal practices, Defendant illegally retaliated against Plaintiff, which culminated in his constructive discharge on October 1, 2020,” the lawsuit alleges.

Both the Carbondale Park District and its attorneys declined comment, citing pending litigation, according to Jonathan Mitchell with the Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan law firm speaking on behalf of the district.

On Dec. 1 2020, Day filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Rights alleging retaliation and discrimination due to race, court documents state.

On September 17, 2021, Day received a notice of dismissal from the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

In April of 2020, Day was placed on five days of unpaid furlough while his white counterparts were placed on one day of unpaid furlough a week. During this time, Day was barred from seeking outside employment while his white counterparts were allowed to, court documents allege.

This led Day to question whether he was being paid the same amount as his co-workers, so he filed a Freedom of Information Act Request to find out.

The Park District provided Day with partial responses to his request but failed to provide all documents he requested. Instead, the lawsuit says they offered him voluntary retirement, which he refused.

Day sent another request to find answers. This time, instead of a reply, they sent another offer of voluntary retirement with a catch — this offer required Day to waive any legal claims against the park district, court records state.

Again Day denied this offer, records show. On July 6, CPD granted his request, which showed he had been paid less than his white co-workers of similar or lesser experience, according to court documents.

