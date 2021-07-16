Feds: Perry County ag society ex-treasurer bought Star Wars pants, AirPods using stolen funds

PINCKNEYVILLE – The former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society is under federal indictment for allegedly defrauding the organization out of more than $100,000.

Billy E. Harris, 47, is charged with 10 counts of mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

Harris served as the treasurer of the PCAS from 2011 to 2018 and currently lives in St. Louis.

The organization operates all the festivals at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Pinckneyville, including the Perry County Fair.

According to the indictment, from June 5, 2012, through October 3, 2018, Harris used the society's bank account to pay his personal expenses and purchase items for his personal use.

The indictment lists many of the personal items Harris allegedly purchased using society funds, including a WiFi router, Apple AirPods, a Himalyan salt lamp air purifier, Darth Vader and Yoda personalized pet tags, a pair of Star Wars men’s sleep pants, a floating pool fountain, a CPAP tube cleaning brush, and “beard lube.”

Many of the items were allegedly purchased through Amazon. Harris