 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire in Benton complete destroys house

  • 0

BENTON – One resident involved in a house fire in Benton managed to escape the flames unscathed despite their residence being completely destroyed, officials confirmed.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to house fire call on the corner of Jackson Street and Each Church Street, according to the department.

“When the first crew arrived on scene there was fire showing two sides of the house and smoke showing on all four sides of the house,” a representative of the department said. “The house is a total loss, unfortunately.”

No one was harmed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Benton Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Map: Antique stores in Southern Illinois

Antique shops abound in Southern Illinois. Here's your guide to where to find them. Click a point on the map for more information about a particular shop. Did we forget one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

Memories Antiques-Collectables

  • 0

618-439-4650

County Seat Antique Mall

  • 0

618-439-9045

Keegan's Home Furnishings & Antqiues

  • 0

618-435-4664

The White Rabbit & Friends

  • 0

618-435-5252

Edwards Antique and Jewelry

  • 0

618-435-4550

Siblings Antique Mall

  • 0

618-937-0015

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Wine Trail Antiques

  • 0

618-893-4800

Your Hearts Desire / Beanie's Forgotten Treasures

  • 0

618-937-0015

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Marion Antique Mall

  • 0

618-579-9124

Swains Furniture & Antiques

  • 0

618-937-4301

Southern Illinois Auction & Rend Lake Antique Mall

  • 0

618-437-5801

Shamrock Antiques

  • 0

618-983-5200

Phyl's Antiques

  • 0

618-724-2002

Pickers Outlet Mall

  • 0

618-983-5151

Our Home Treasures

  • 0

618-437-5822

Rend Lake Antique & Refinishing Shop

  • 0

618-625-3614

Southern Illinois Auction Company

  • 0

618-437-5801

Jenny Lee Antiques

  • 0

618-993-5054

Ina Antiques & Collectibles

  • 0

618-437-5018

Antique Restoration

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-525-3355

C-N-T Antiques Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-351-9555

Mitchell Marion W & Polly

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-549-3547

Primitive Creations

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-529-3532

Lette's Shop

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-684-6212

The Pinckneyville Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-357-3470

Village Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-684-3707

Countree Peddler

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-995-9222

Madison Street Emporium

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-998-8883

Mello Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-985-8391

Jenny Lee Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618 993-5054

Marion Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-993-0020

Ken's Antiques & Reproductions

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-867-2932

Court Street Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-997-8942

Whitecotton Antique Mal

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-995-2058

Golden Goodies Antiques & Crafts

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-985-2928

Kerr's Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-993-63899

Warehouse Antique Mall

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-997-7810

Joseph Redleggs Antiques

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-303-4302

Childhood Memorabilia

  • Dustin Duncan
  • 0

618-687-2282

Wolf Creek Antiques & Crafts

  • Dustin Duncan
  • Updated
  • 0

618-995-9654

Country Creations Antiques Hide-Away

  • 0

618-982-2393

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta Ag sued in Southern Illinois courts over pesticide’s link to Parkinson’s

Syngenta Ag sued in Southern Illinois courts over pesticide’s link to Parkinson’s

Hundreds of plaintiffs with cases filed in Southern Illinois courts are joining a national suit against Swiss company Syngenta Ag over the company’s production and sale of the paraquat chemical. The victims in the case claim the company knew about the link to Parkinson’s and other diseases, concealed this and sold the product for decades anyway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News