Fire in Benton complete destroys house

BENTON – One resident involved in a house fire in Benton managed to escape the flames unscathed despite their residence being completely destroyed, officials confirmed.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to house fire call on the corner of Jackson Street and Each Church Street, according to the department.

“When the first crew arrived on scene there was fire showing two sides of the house and smoke showing on all four sides of the house,” a representative of the department said. “The house is a total loss, unfortunately.”

No one was harmed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Benton Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.