Franklin County Sheriff's K-9 receives ballistic vest, trauma kit

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Project K9 Heroes recently donated two gifts to Franklin County's police K-9 Riot.
Project K9 Heroes donated a ballistic vest and Canine Trauma Kit that contains Narcan to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both items could potentially help save Riot’s life.
“The ballistic vest and trauma kit will help protect K-9 Riot in dangerous situations that he may encounter while on duty,” the sheriff’s office said.
Protect K9 Heroes is a non-profit organization that assists agencies to facilitate through charitable donations, an additional funding resource to reach a goal of 100% opportunity for ballistic protection for K-9s and reducing the number of K-9 line of duty deaths to 0% annually, according to the sheriff’s office.
K-9 Riot is a 1.5-years-old Belgian Malinois that is a dual-purpose police K-9.
Riot and his handler, Deputy Ryan Payne, completed a six-week training course at Von Liche Kennels in Indiana late last year, according to the sheriff’s office.
People are also reading…
Riot is trained in drug detection, tracking and apprehension.
The two recently began patrolling together in December of 2021.
Map: Antique stores in Southern Illinois
Antique shops abound in Southern Illinois. Here's your guide to where to find them. Click a point on the map for more information about a particular shop. Did we forget one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.