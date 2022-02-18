 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County Sheriff's K-9 receives ballistic vest, trauma kit

  Updated
  • 0
K-9 Riot

Pictured is Captain Kyle Bacon, Lt. Kevin Roye, Deputy Ryan Payne and K-9 Riot. Riot is wearing the ballistic vest that was donated by Protecting K9 Heroes. 

 Provided

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Project K9 Heroes recently donated two gifts to Franklin County's police K-9 Riot.

Project K9 Heroes donated a ballistic vest and Canine Trauma Kit that contains Narcan to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both items could potentially help save Riot’s life.

“The ballistic vest and trauma kit will help protect K-9 Riot in dangerous situations that he may encounter while on duty,” the sheriff’s office said.

Protect K9 Heroes is a non-profit organization that assists agencies to facilitate through charitable donations, an additional funding resource to reach a goal of 100% opportunity for ballistic protection for K-9s and reducing the number of K-9 line of duty deaths to 0% annually, according to the sheriff’s office.

K-9 Riot is a 1.5-years-old Belgian Malinois that is a dual-purpose police K-9.

Riot and his handler, Deputy Ryan Payne, completed a six-week training course at Von Liche Kennels in Indiana late last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tags

