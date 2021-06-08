McCracken County man gets life sentence at jury trial for raping elderly woman

After a two-day trial, a jury has recommended life behind bars for a McCracken County man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman last summer, authorities said Tuesday.
Gary Pugh, 39, who was already a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted the female victim after coming to her house "under the ruse to pray for her," according to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
He was convicted Tuesday of four first-degree charges: sexual abuse, rape, assault, and being a persistent felony offender, the release stated.
On July 20, 2020, officers with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the area of Oaks Road for report of a sexual assault, during which neighbors had called 911, authorities said.
Upon arrival, Pugh was attempting to leave the residence but was stopped by neighbors, authorities said.
During the investigation, deputies said an "approximately 80-year-old" female told them when Pugh arrived, he locked the door behind him and almost immediately forced her into the bathroom where he began to strike her in the face with his fist.
Deputies and detectives noted evidence of trauma to the victim’s face, including multiple injuries, according to the county sheriff's department.
Pugh repeated to the victim that he was going to kill her and slammed her head into the bathtub, causing even more injuries, according to victim's statements to police.
Pugh then began to sexually assault the victim but was interrupted by a neighbor who had come to check on the victim after seeing a strange vehicle at her residence. The neighbor began to pound on the door causing Pugh to flee from the residence, authorities said.
Pugh was ultimately stopped by more neighbors until police arrived and the victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Pugh has a history of violent charges including rape, second-degree and third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and wanton endangerment. He was last released from prison in August 2019, authorities said.
- The Southern