McCracken County man gets life sentence at jury trial for raping elderly woman

After a two-day trial, a jury has recommended life behind bars for a McCracken County man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman last summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Gary Pugh, 39, who was already a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted the female victim after coming to her house "under the ruse to pray for her," according to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

He was convicted Tuesday of four first-degree charges: sexual abuse, rape, assault, and being a persistent felony offender, the release stated.

On July 20, 2020, officers with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the area of Oaks Road for report of a sexual assault, during which neighbors had called 911, authorities said.

Upon arrival, Pugh was attempting to leave the residence but was stopped by neighbors, authorities said.

During the investigation, deputies said an "approximately 80-year-old" female told them when Pugh arrived, he locked the door behind him and almost immediately forced her into the bathroom where he began to strike her in the face with his fist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}