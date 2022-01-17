Minor arrested after two Carbondale shootings; no injuries reported

CARBONDALE – A minor has been arrested following two connected shootings on Friday.
Police arrested one minor following a shooting in traffic and another shooting that police say are related. The minor was arrested on weapon-related charges in both cases.
No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.
At 3:59 a.m. Carbondale police responded to the area of East Cindy and South Wall streets for a shots fired call, police said.
Police learned a suspect had fired several shots from what was described as a small sports utility vehicle at another vehicle. The other vehicle was occupied by the shooter’s acquaintances in traffic, police said.
The two vehicles eventually crashed into each other.
The SUV was last seen heading east on Walnut Street from South Wall Street, police said.
Two residences were damaged as a result of the gunshots, police said.
Later, police responded to another shots fired call near West Walnut and South Maple streets.
Again, a building was damaged in the 200 block of South Maple Street, police said.
The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
ICYMI: Last week's top stories
20-year-old from Southern Illinois secures patent — an enormous feat for his age
At age 20, recent Rend Lake College graduate Dakota Tate has received a patent — for his invention of a way to use discarded automotive, truck and implement tires as drainage culverts.
The average age of patent recipients is 47.
“It just is not very common for a younger person to be issued a patent,” explained Lorelei Ritchie, a former judge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a current assistant professor of law at Southern Illinois University.
Ritchie understands the difficulties involved in obtaining patent protection for an invention.
“It actually is a rather difficult and complex process to get a patent,” she said. “For anyone to get one, is not very common.”
Ritchie explained that a vast majority of awarded patents go to corporations and academic institutions. The individuals who are awarded patents are usually in their 40s or 50s.
That makes Tate's accomplish significant. The 20-year-old is from the Bluford area.
For the Webber Township High School alumnus and recent graduate of Rend Lake College, securing a patent was just part of the program – the CEO program.
The culvert project started when Tate was a senior at Webber Township High School and enrolled in the Jefferson County CEO program – an academic effort that exposes students to entrepreneurship and area business leaders.
The invention got its spark from a conversation Tate had with his older brother.
“He said if someone could figure out how to use old tires in a way besides grinding them up, they could make a lot of money. Then he said these three words: ‘Trash into cash,’ adding that could be someone’s meal ticket,” Tate recalled.
He said he formulated the idea not long after that, “over the hood of a pickup truck, drinking a soda.”
His plan was to take worn-out tires and fasten them together using discarded oil well parts. Officially, the patent describes the invention as a “system and method of constructing a culvert using vehicle tires. The method teaches constructing a culvert using discarded tires. The culvert's stress points are reinforced by truck tires. Additionally, the integrity of the culvert is kept intact using a predetermined formula for every 10 feet of culvert constructed.”
The method attaches the tires side-by-side to make a drainage tube strong enough to drive over. The diameter of the culvert depends on which tires are used – automobile to semi – and Tate said he can make a culvert almost any length just by using more tires.
Almost immediately, he began selling culverts to farmers in his area. He said one benefit of the invention is how it keeps tires out of landfills.
“Farmers go through a lot of tires over the course of a year,” Tate said. “There is nothing that happens to them after they are thrown away. What we ended up doing is a cheap solution that is also environmentally friendly.”
Through his involvement with CEO, Tate met Mt. Vernon-area inventor and entrepreneur Lee Bob Willingham who encouraged Tate to patent his product. Working with patent advisors, Tate filed his application and learned in October he would be receiving the patent.
“To just be some farm boy from a little town and have something that’s built from the truck bed in the driveway being stamped as unique by the U.S. Patent Office is just crazy,” he said.
Kathy Asbery, board president of the Jefferson CEO program said efforts such as Tate’s are not uncommon for the program
“When we have students that find their passion, we do everything we can to help them pursue that and be successful at it,” she said.
Asbery said another Jefferson CEO student is currently working on a patent application as well.
Following his graduation from Webber Township High School, Tate earned an associate degree at Rend Lake College. He now is a junior at Murray State University, studying agronomy. He continues to build and sell his culverts.
After graduation he said he wants to return to Jefferson County and the family farm, while continuing to build his culvert business.
“I plan to scale it up and just see where it goes,” he said.
Carbondale community rallies to help Wil Davis, beloved barista, through cancer diagnosis
CARBONDALE ― Wil Davis, 62, has worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Café & Bakery for most of his adult life.
And in October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer when he was already without work due to the pandemic.
Davis said he didn’t have enough to pay his bills and couldn’t go back to work, so his niece Betsy Wellman, created a GoFundMe account for him.
So far, the account has raised $32,982 to help with his medical bills and cost of transportation for treatment in St. Louis.
Wellman said she is grateful to everyone who has been able to help and was shocked and pleased to see how successful the fundraiser was.
“He's fun loving. He's a great guy. He would help anybody out who needed it,” Wellman said. “And so I'm really grateful for people, you know, on the other side who are helping him out when he needs it now.”
Hangar 9 will be hosting a benefit for Wil from 8 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 1 with bands and a raffle. Pet Mosquito, Lung Darts and Jessica Knight-Carnes will be playing and all proceeds go directly to Wil.
Lilly Dunkel, one of the organizers for the event, used to work with Wil. She said she felt like she had to do something.
“He's worked his whole life, like 30 years in the service industry, and at the end of the day, there wasn't anyone there to help him out when he needed help,” Dunkel said.
The idea to host a benefit show and donate the proceeds to Wil came to Dunkel and with the help of Blake Bledsoe at Hangar 9, they put together the event.
“Wil is an amazing person, and he's touched so many people in this community, and he's the most hardworking person you've ever met in your life and he deserves better than the hand he's been dealt,” Dunkel said. “So it's time for us to help him out, basically, and it could be any of us. Where Wil is at now, it could be any of us, especially those of us in the service industry.”
Davis said the support he has received is unbelievable.
“I've had people come over to my house, and just drop off $1,000 and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' and they were the last person in the world that I would suspect would do something like that. But it's just taught me that lesson into giving back,” Davis said.
Davis said despite everything that has happened and despite the fact that he still can’t leave his house due to the pandemic, the community and the help he has received has given him new hope for humanity.
“I mean, we're still left there helping each other. So I'm grateful for that,” Davis said.
Davis said while he is confident he will make it through, he is not yet sure what his future holds.
“My life was always a routine up to now. I'd wake up at 4:30 in the morning, go to work. Get off at about three o'clock, you know, I mean, and I did that. I did that same thing for 30 years. And the routine, you know, it's like, it's taken me out, it's taken me out of my element,” Davis said.
Davis said now that he has been taken out of this routine, he is learning how to live and he doesn’t want to be a routine anymore. And, he said he wants to be sure to give back to others.
“If anybody gets in a situation, and they are alone, or they need someone to talk to or they need a ride, I would be there for them,” Davis said. “Because the people that's been here for me, I mean, it's just taught, it's just taught me a life lesson.”
Davis’ fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wil039s-cancer-fight
David Bunch, co-owner of Walker's Bluff, has died
David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.
Arrangements and service information will be provided in the coming days.
'Born Again Labor Museum' in Carbondale showcases stories, struggles of working class
CARBONDALE ― The Born Again Labor Museum, on East Main Street next to the Hemp-N-Stuff head shop, is a cozy home to revolutionary ideas and art work honoring the struggles of the working class.
Tish and Adam Turl are artists and the founders of Carbondale’s Born Again Labor Museum. Tish studies creative writing at SIU and Adam graduated from SIU with a degree in art.
The first Born Again Labor Museum was started in the 20th century in 1942, according to the museum's website. Tish and Adam decided to restart the museum in 2019 in Las Vegas and then brought it to Carbondale when they relocated.
In September of 2021, the two took over the space in Carbondale for the museum. Now, each wall is filled with art memorializing unions, labor struggles and the plight of workers.
When you step through the doors of the museum, you’ll be greeted by cartoons and protest signs plastered over every inch of the walls. In the room on the left, you’ll see “Burger King Parking Lot’s Wife” — a statue made of salt packets, with red biohazard bags on the wall behind it. There's also a statue of Bigfoot surrounded by broken cell phones.
In the room on the right you’ll notice more paintings, a construction vest hung on a clothing wire next to art prints, a vigilant bald eagle and mining hats on cones. In the back are books hanging from the ceiling, protest signs, the wounded tool library, an alien, a guillotine, "a memorial to the work day," and much more.
Tish said the space is supposed to be in reverence of the working class.
“What is repeatedly taken from us and done to us and we sort of play a lot with resurrection and, and retelling stories that are forgotten,” Tish said.
Adam said people often defer their dreams and expectations in life because they have to make ends meet and spend more time at their jobs.
“So we wanted to create a space where we can look at that. And obviously, this is our imagining. Other people could imagine different things. ...what if all those dreams came back to life?” Adam said. “What if everybody who's ever had to work 12 hours a day ... what if everybody who got screwed over by a boss, everybody who's been oppressed by the system, you know, could come back? This is our imagination of that.”
Most of the art in the museum is made by Adam and Tish and has taken them several years to create. They said they hope to someday open the space up to other artists. Some of the inspiration for their art comes from everyday objects, like their Wounded Tool Library.
They create paintings, collages and sculptures that respond to specific things and ideas, Adam said.
“But we also want them all to be related to each other because one of the problems we have with traditional art galleries is you put an isolated object on the wall and it removes it from social context. But by putting it in relationship with other things, it's like a crowd, it's no longer alone,” Adam said.
When the museum opens, Adam and Tish hope community groups can use it for events and organizing.
Tish said there aren’t a lot of spaces where individuals can go and not be expected to pay, so they hope to make this a place without a time limit or expectation of payment when gathering.
Adam and Tish hope to open their doors to the public in the beginning of February. More information about the museum can be found on its website at: https://www.bornagainlabor.com/.
Southern Sassy Creations reimagines furniture pieces, wows customers
Therese Snyder is a visionary.
When others see a piece of furniture beyond its prime, or come to her with memories of what an item used to be, she sees it for what it could be.
Every day at her West City business, Southern Sassy Creations, Snyder transforms furniture and other pieces into something more than her customers ever imagined.
“I do a little bit of everything with furniture,” she explains. “It’s a combination of upcycling, repurposing, refinishing, painting and more.”
Surrounded by three dozen pieces waiting for her magic, Snyder explained how she began restoring and reworking furniture.
“I had always played around with it as a hobby, but it really started when I was a young mom,” she recalled. “I was a teen mom and didn’t have much money. People would give me things, but I didn’t love them, so I would create and try to make them pretty. It was trial and error.”
Eventually, she would see pieces at rummage sales and flea markets, imagining what they could be.
“I’d say, ‘that would make a pretty this or pretty that,’ and people wouldn’t be able to get into my brain and see what I would see,” she shared. “I would purchase it, bring it home and make something beautiful.”
Before long, others took notice of what she was creating.
“People would bring me stuff and I would just make it pretty. Then someone asked on Facebook if any of their friends if they knew someone who could turn their grandmother’s dresser into a bench. I got tagged on the post and it’s never stopped since.”
She is currently working on another piece from a dining room: turning the top of a hutch into a decorative piece to hang on a wall and the bottom of the hutch into a bench as a memorial to the family’s grandmother.
She also has roll-top desks, bedroom suites and dining sets in process.
“Some people want their pieces to look completely different, but others just want them to be restored to the way they looked originally,” she said.
Often, customers are not certain what they want, so Snyder presents them with options and sometimes surprises.
Her process is to take everything “down to the bones,” she said, stripping pieces of paint, varnish and other finishes before cleaning, conditioning and applying primer. The entire process, complete with curing time and necessary drying, can take several weeks. Snyder moves from one project to another regularly, multitasking on a variety of pieces each day. She stops only long enough to take in another project. That is when her ability to see beyond peeling paint and decaying wood comes into play.
“As soon as they start unloading it, I know what I want to do with it,” said Snyder, who is part woodworker, part painter, part designer and a little bit show-woman. In fact, one of her favorite ways to approach her craft is with secrecy, not giving customers a peek at her work until it is finished.
“If I do a piece for you, you’re not going to see it until it is finished and staged. Clients have to trust me. I love it when customers finally see it. They get so excited, sometimes they even pick me up, jumping with joy,” she said. “The best part is seeing their faces. Sometimes they get pretty emotional, especially if it is a really special piece from their family that now has a new life. It is so much fun.”
Snyder said she has had customers bring her work from as far away as Florida.
“They just drop them off and go on down the road, then I’ll call them when it’s all done,” she said.
Her hope is to continue to grow Southern Sassy Creations, perhaps even bringing on a staff member.
“If I had somebody that could do a lot of the hard, hard work, I could do more of the easy stuff,” she said with a grin.
December Business Spotlights
Colorado couple's local disc golf business began with a 'Spider house' in Benton, Illinois
Here’s the scenario: two people from Colorado – one with a detail-oriented personality, the other with passion for a growing sport – were looking to relocate somewhere with a historic home in need of renovation.
They find the perfect place in Southern Illinois, and combine their move and interests into an opportunity to launch a unique new business.
This is the story of Matt Locke, a manager for a software company, who realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that he could work from anywhere. Willing to take advantage of the opportunity and sharing a desire with his domestic partner Katie Lee to find a home with “old character,” he began looking to relocate.
Working state by state eastward from Colorado, the couple searched for homes online. One, in Benton, captured their imagination.
“When we hit Illinois, we found this crazy house and on picture 23 or 26, there was a gold spider on the ceiling of one of the rooms and it turned out that in every window in that room there was an ornate spider web,” he explained. “We called it the spider house.”
Turns out the couple had discovered a 6,000-square foot, three-story home on Benton’s McLeansboro Street built in 1910 by prominent banker, entrepreneur and farmer Robert Ward. Formerly home to a stained glass business, the house had the character the couple was looking for.
Their new home had plenty of acreage, too, perfect for Locke to practice his disc golf shots. He is an enthusiast for the sport where players throw flying discs at targets. The game is played much like traditional golf, with the number of throws required from tee to target counted for scores. Like golf, low scores are preferable.
Considering the growing popularity of disc golf in the region, Locke’s interest in the sport, Lee’s desire for a new challenge and, thanks to a converted school bus – also with “character," a new business was born.
“We discovered a lot of people in the area already played disc golf, but there was not a lot of places to get discs,” explained Locke. “There are so many different plastics, so many different brands and molds. You can’t get a feel of how a disc is going to feel online; there’s just no way, but touching discs before you buy them is imperative.”
To help disc golfers and grow the sport, the pair, using their new home as inspiration for a name and the converted small school bus as a mobile retail unit, launched Spider House Disc Golf earlier in the year.
While the company offers discs and accessories online, a main focus of the business is setting up shop at tournaments and disc golf events around the region.
“Matt brought a lot of the passion for the sport and I brought passion for small business,” Lee explained. “We both wanted to start a small business and I just didn’t know what it was. Disc golf is perfect for us. With the bus, our overhead is small.”
“Katie grabbed the rings of the business and did a great job,” he added. “She has set up all of the relationships with companies, got our store up and running and it’s been perfect. We drive around to tournaments and set up and people love it.”
Disc golfers can play an entire course with just a single disc, but like traditional golfers, many use specialized equipment depending on the course and required shot. Special “driver” discs, mid-distance discs and “putters” are all available.
With disc golf courses in Anna, Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Goreville, Marion and other area communities, Locke said the sport is taking off in Southern Illinois.
“I think we have a subtle glow right now, but it is about to ignite,” he said. “We’re averaging about 1,400 new courses nationally each year. It’s growing insanely rapidly in Southern Illinois.”
He said it is a great game for area residents.
“Disc golf is perfect for Southern Illinois for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest ones is that it is such an affordable sport to get into,” Locke said. “You can get a starter set of discs for $14.99 and you could care that for years, plus most of the courses are free. It’s a really great way for people to get outside and play for a very low price.”
The couple plans on converting the carriage house at their new home in Benton into a bed-and-breakfast catering to disc golfers who will even be able to play on-site.
Locke said the pair sees themselves not only as advocates for disc golf, but also for entrepreneurship in the region.
“We want to serve as inspiration for other people – to encourage them to do something similar with their own passions. We want to let them know that they can be successful in a job that they love if they will just put in some effort and dream a little,” Locke said.
November Business Spotlights
When Jason Smith was looking to pivot from an electronic cigarette business to something new, he chose a new arena: virtual reality.
The decorated cookies from Marion's i.e. originals almost look too good to eat.
Murphysboro man sells handmade pocket dice, wooden board games
Admittedly, Brandon Byars was too cheap to pay to have a wooden board game shipped from England.
“It was going to cost like a bazillion dollars,” he exaggerated, but stressed it would be costly.
There was just one other option. A lifelong woodworker, the Murphysboro resident decided he could make his own version of Babinga, a game where players try to use an elastic cord to shoot wooden pucks through a small hole and onto their opponent’s side of the board.
He didn’t realize that his woodworking skills and his miserly ways would lead to a new venture.
“I made it and took it to a Christmas party where everybody loved it,” Byars recalled. “At that moment, I realized I might have something. I decided to start making the game for others.”
Several years and many games later, Byars’ Board Room Game Company continues to produce a variety of wooden board games and pocket dice games.
“These are wooden board games that you would want to have sitting out in your living room, just waiting for someone to play,” he explained. “They are not only fun, but they are really nice to look at.”
The company’s offerings now include seven hand-made wooden board games and a line of dice games.
“Most of the board games are variations of old, ancient games. Some of them were even placed by Roman soldiers. Others have roots that go way back, too,” he explained.
Byars said all of the games are very simple to play, perfect for the whole family. His own children, ages 7 and 13, serve as in-house game testers.
“I make them where they can play and adults will enjoy them, too,” he added. “My kids can play them and they tell me whether they think they are dumb or not.”
Construction of the each of the wooden game boards takes several hours. Most are sold through local retailers, but Byars said he does ship the games as well.
He said the business began “as an accident,” but has grown into an endeavor he enjoys.
“At first, I just liked the challenge of figuring out how to build a game for myself, but also, I’ve always wanted to have a business for myself. This is just that – and something that people could get excited about,” he said.
The games, which run $10-$50, are available online as well as at Muddy Roots Collective, Brews Brothers Taproom and Cold Blooded Coffee all in Murphysboro.
Byars, who works in information technology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said he wants to grow his game business, and has a very specific goal.
“I would love to really see this thing take off and be able to cover every single state as far as the dice games go. I want to see them in as many places as I can and I think it would be really cool to be on vacation somewhere and see a family playing one of my games. That would be really cool,” he said.
For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business
While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Randolph and Williamson Counties on Monday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|14
|861
|0
|13
|823
|Franklin
|14
|8562
|0
|118
|7649
|Gallatin
|7
|1001
|0
|10
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1459
|--
|24
|1415
|Hardin
|17
|791
|0
|17
|739
|Jackson
|154
|9193
|0
|115
|8689
|Jefferson
|65
|7689
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|31
|2650
|0
|30
|2543
|Massac
|59
|2573
|0
|54
|2404
|Perry
|59
|4885
|0
|79
|4849
|Pope
|11
|687
|0
|6
|647
|Pulaski
|8
|1173
|0
|13
|1120
|Randolph
|48
|6170
|1
|104
|5971
|Saline
|69
|5202
|0
|74
|3322
|Union
|54
|3493
|0
|52
|3240
|Williamson
|73
|14204
|4
|188
|12813
|White
|31
|3346
|0
|33
|2091
Historic Hickstown church burns down, leaves a hole in the heart of the community
HICKSTOWN – An historic country church left an empty hole in the heart of many when it was burned to the ground this past November.
The Richland Church was a beacon of hope for all Hickstown residents that saw generations of families through two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and so much loss, illness, death and despair, Lena Morsch said on the Richland Church’s Facebook page the night it burned down.
A family member of Morsch is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information the leads to an arrest in the case.
Lena Morsch and her sister, Gina Morsch, spent countless years of their life in that church with their family and friends.
The two were attempting to reopen the church’s doors that had been closed for the last five years.
When their plan went up in flames along with the building the whole community mourned the loss of a longtime friend.
A tragic fire
On the evening of Nov. 1, Gina Morsch was leaving her family farm to head back to Harrisburg with her brother when she saw a vehicle pull into the church’s parking lot, Gina Morsch said.
She tried to convince her brother to take them over there to check it out, but the ultimately didn’t.
Later that night, she received a message that took her breathe away.
“All the way back to Saline County, I had the most horrible feeling in my stomach because it just looked so suspicious,” Gina Morsch said. “By the time we had got back to his house another relative sent me a photo. They said, ‘I know you don’t want to hear this but the church is fully engulfed in flames right now.’ I can’t describe to you how I felt.”
The Rosiclair Fire Department received the call about the fire that night, and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office dispatched units to the scene, sheriff's office dispather Jessica Fricker said.
Both Fire Marshals and Illinois Fire Service personnel were called to investigate the fire, Fricker said.
Gina Morsch has spent a majority of her life in that church and losing it was heartbreaking for her.
“It really felt like somebody had called me to tell me that a family member had passed,” Gina Morsch. “It’s odd to describe a building with that much meaning, but it really felt like somebody in our family had been a victim of a horrible crime. I’m having nightmares about it now because of the guilt I feel for not being more persistent that we check it out. So much disbelief that somebody could burn down such a sweet little beautiful church that had so much history.”
Not all was lost.
Shelly Deal, an individual who lives near the church, had the foresight to retrieve some historic items out of the church years prior.
“I do have a lot of items and records that I had taken out two or three years ago. So not everything is lost, but it’s just a shame that someone would do that for no reason. I don’t understand it.”
She was able to retrieve some records, a cross and some other unique items.
“It’s a huge relief because unfortunately I did not absorb everything my elders tried to tell me about the history of the church,” Gina Morsch said. “It was sort of this divine intervention that she had the foresight to take those things out.”
Aside from these items, countless memories remain in the minds of those who once went to the Richland Church.
A legacy felt by many
Lena and Gina Morsch were destined to be a part of the Richland Church, as were many others.
“I grew up there. It was something that generations of our family did,” Gina Morsch said. “They went to church there. I had multiple relatives that were preachers there. It all started with our great, great grandmother who was the first member there in 1887 when the building was built.”
Many local families, including the Robinson, Stacy and Ralph families, are just some examples of the deep roots the church has within the community, according to Lena Morsch.
“It was very important to the lives of multiple generations of people,” Gina Morsch said. “They would leave the doors open to the church when it was active so anybody could go in there. So it’s kind of like going to your grandma’s house. It just never changed. It was familiar.”
The building held countless memories for all of who used to attend — from holiday services and choir to late night piano practice.
“We could always stop by and go in the church and play the piano,” Gina Morsch said. “It really helped shaped me as a person I think. I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t had that little place to go to when I had troubled times.”
However, not all memories were fun ones.
The church was built out of handmade nails and wood from many locals’ farms and even contained handmade pews.
It was in one of these pews the Gina Morsch spent her last moments in the church holding her mother’s hand as they mourned her uncle.
Her mother then passed three weeks later, Gina Morsch said.
This was the primary reason for the church’s closing. As more and more of the church elders died, the congregation thinned.
The Richland Church then had no choice but to close its doors, shutoff power and cease having service five years ago.
The future
While the church’s doors remained closed until its last day, there was hope that it would not remain that way forever.
Lena and Gina Morsch had been speaking with a pastor and they were working to get the power back on, Gina Morsch said.
“Although service had not been held in a few years, it was our hope to restore the church and rebuild a congregation,” Lena Morsch said on Facebook. “It was a comfort to know that it still stood, waiting for a new day. We can't imagine the unthinkable has happened. It is a horrible loss!”
They were even looking into groups who could fix any issues with the building.
After hours of thinking it over Gina Morsch has decided that she plans to try to rebuild the church should they be allowed to do so on the same land.
“I do not want this to be the end of the church. The end of the story. Our ancestors left it in our care, and I feel really bad that I wasn’t more involved in it. It seems like a lot of those little old country churches are becoming a thing of the past. They’re an endangered species. I don’t know if the church could be sustained or if there would be enough interests, but I’m more than willing to try.”
makayla.holder@thesouthern.com
618-579-4620