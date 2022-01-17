Minor arrested after two Carbondale shootings; no injuries reported

CARBONDALE – A minor has been arrested following two connected shootings on Friday.

Police arrested one minor following a shooting in traffic and another shooting that police say are related. The minor was arrested on weapon-related charges in both cases.

No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.

At 3:59 a.m. Carbondale police responded to the area of East Cindy and South Wall streets for a shots fired call, police said.

Police learned a suspect had fired several shots from what was described as a small sports utility vehicle at another vehicle. The other vehicle was occupied by the shooter’s acquaintances in traffic, police said.

The two vehicles eventually crashed into each other.

The SUV was last seen heading east on Walnut Street from South Wall Street, police said.

Two residences were damaged as a result of the gunshots, police said.

Later, police responded to another shots fired call near West Walnut and South Maple streets.

Again, a building was damaged in the 200 block of South Maple Street, police said.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.